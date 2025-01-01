Parathyroid Gland Removal for Hyperparathyroidism

You’re battling fatigue and weakness. You’re having trouble concentrating and you’ve lost your appetite. On top of that, you’re facing parathyroid gland removal surgery (parathyroidectomy). You’re wondering what happens next and where to go for care.

At UVA Health, we’re here to help you prepare for surgery and have a smooth recovery. Our fellowship-trained general surgeons are experienced in parathyroid gland removal to treat hyperparathyroidism.

Parathyroid Gland Removal at UVA Health

We’ll start with imaging tests to figure out which of your parathyroid glands is making too much parathyroid hormone (overactive). Tests we use include:

Sestamibi parathyroid scan – we’ll inject sestamibi, a radioactive dye, into your vein. Overactive parathyroid glands absorb the dye. We then scan you to see which of your parathyroid glands absorbs the dye so we can tell which are overactive.

– we’ll inject sestamibi, a radioactive dye, into your vein. Overactive parathyroid glands absorb the dye. We then scan you to see which of your parathyroid glands absorbs the dye so we can tell which are overactive. 4D CT scan – This test also uses contrast dye to find overactive parathyroid glands.

During the surgery, we’ll make a small cut (incision) in your neck and remove your overactive parathyroid glands. Removing the glands stops them from releasing too much parathyroid hormone. That keeps the calcium levels in your body from getting too high and stops your symptoms.

It may take some time for your remaining parathyroid glands to work normally again. If your calcium levels drop too low, you’ll need calcium tablets.

Convenient Locations Throughout Virginia

UVA Health helps you access expert, compassionate general surgery care in your community. With locations in Charlottesville, Culpeper, and Northern Virginia, you can get the care you need close to where you live, work, or go to school.