Pancreas Transplant

[MUSIC PLAYING] My wife realized that this isn't going to happen here. So she began to look for other alternatives, which is what any transplant patient should do. And she found UVA, thank god.

I felt like we live in an area that we were fortunate enough that we can come to another center. And one of the things when we were in our evaluation is we were saying to Dr. Henry is you know we don't want to come into another region and take someone's, and he said like what state do you live in? I go Virginia. He goes, that's our region. We are the same region.

They were lucky to get me in. They had a waiting list like every great facility does and UVA is the best. When they fitted me in it was kind of like the beginning of little miracles. They had an opening and we came. And we did everything, they evaluated me, and they said, hey we think we're going to list you here, which means I've got a shot. From the time I got listed, which was that Wednesday, I got a call two weeks later.

They just they really took the time to hear you, they were there, they comforted you, they gave you support, they gave you strength. They just made you feel like you were in a place where they truly, truly care. Literally from the parking valets to everyone at transplant to we went in to get something to eat and the cafeteria people, everybody, they're just genuine.