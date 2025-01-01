Pancreas Transplant Surgery

Your doctor may choose between two different surgical techniques to perform a pancreas transplant. One technique places the pancreas in the lower abdomen where the digestive enzymes from the organ drain into the bladder. The advantage of this surgery is that the transplant team is better able to detect a rejection.

The other technique places the pancreas in the abdomen so that digestive enzymes drain into the gut, which allows them to be reabsorbed. Monitoring for rejection with this technique is more challenging.