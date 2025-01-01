a pacemaker is an implantable device

that treats very slow heart rhythm

abnormalities there are a variety of

reasons why patients heart rhythms can

get too slow but a pacemaker is a small

implantable device that prevents

patient's heart rates from getting too

low and even can help give them heart

rate response when they're exercising or

exerting themselves they usually go

under the skin of the left shoulder and

they watch patient's heart rhythms all

the time and when they the device

notices that the patient has a slow

heart rhythm it will begin to pace and

prevent them from getting too low our

heart rates there are a variety of

patients who can benefit from pacemakers

many of our patients are elderly

although not all of them but any patient

who has heart rhythms that are slow

enough that it's putting them at risk

for dizziness passing out or just having

low energy and fatigue can benefit from

a pacemaker the wonderful thing about

modern pacemakers is they don't limit

patients lifestyle at all pacemakers are

designed to get patients out there and

doing all the things that they want to

do and there's really very little

limitation that patients who have

pacemakers experienced the University of

Virginia pacemaker clinic provides

comprehensive care for these devices we

don't just implant them we also follow

them make sure that the the programing

of the device is adequate and should the

patient have any problems with their

pacemaker we're fully set up to deal

with any possible complications that can

occur

