Finding out your heart has a problem keeping on beat brings lots of questions and concerns. You're worried about what it means for your future. And you want to know what treatments work best. A pacemaker is a kind of heart device that helps your heart stay on rhythm. It lives close to your heart and is put in using a minor surgery.
You usually need a pacemaker if you have an abnormally slow heart rate with these symptoms:
- Fatigue
- Shortness of breath
- Lightheadedness
- Passing out
This slow heart rate can come from a problem with your heart's sinus node (its natural pacemaker). You may also have problems with how electrical signals travel through other parts of the heart.
How Do Pacemakers Help Heart Rhythm Issues?
A pacemaker is implanted through a minor surgery and can help with an abnormally slow heart rate with fatigue, shortness of breath, lightheadedness, or passing out. See Pam Mason, MD, discuss what pacemakers can do for you.
High-Performing In Pacemaker Placement
5 of our heart, vein, and artery treatments received the highest possible rating from U.S. News & World Report, including pacemaker implantation (ranked as "high performing").
How We Implant a Pacemaker
- Your doctor implants a pacemaker under the skin in the upper part of your chest, near your left shoulder.
- Before the procedure, your doctor cleans the area to prevent infection.
- You're given medicine to go to sleep (sedated) and you'll stay asleep through the procedure.
- We numb the skin below your collarbone and a small cut (called an incision) is made (about 1.5 inches long).
- A space is made beneath the skin for the pacemaker, which is about the size of a half-dollar.
- Next, one or more wires, or leads, are put into a vein beneath your collarbone. This vein connects with the heart and allows the wire(s) to be passed into your heart.
- Using these wires, the pacemaker monitors your heart’s electrical system and speeds it up (stimulates it) if the heart rate becomes too slow.
- The wires are then connected to the pacemaker and it is placed under the skin.
- Your doctor closes the incision with sutures.
- After we insert your pacemaker, you'll have to stay overnight for monitoring.
- The following day, we'll take an X-ray of your chest.
Recovery
Your doctor may give you a list of restrictions after you've gotten your pacemaker, including:
- Temporarily, no reaching overhead with the arm on the same side as the pacemaker
- Keeping the incision dry for 48 hours
- Avoiding heavy lifting for 2 months
We'll ask you to return to the clinic 2 weeks after pacemaker placement so we can check the incision and the pacemaker. After that, we usually check the device every 3 months, either in the clinic or remotely by telephone or internet.