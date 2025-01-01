Ovarian Cancer Stages & Treatment

What's Gynecologic Oncology & Why You Need This Expertise?

At UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center, you won't just find experts who treat cancer. You'll have a team of gynecologic oncology experts. They focus their careers on beating cancers that strike the female reproductive system.

Here's why you'll want to get a second opinion at UVA before starting treatment. We have the region’s only gynecologic oncology team made up of:

Gynecologic cancer surgeons

Gynecologic pathologists

Radiation oncologists

Clinical research coordinators

Oncology nurses

Genetic counselors

This team means you'll get state-of-the-art care tailored to your needs and based on the stage of your cancer.

Our physicians, nurses, researchers, and other staff members provide care to thousands of women with gynecologic cancers.

Ovarian Cancer Treatment at UVA Health

Throughout treatment, you'll have a gynecologic oncologist overseeing all aspects of your care. Like other women before you, you'll likely build a strong connection with your care team.

Tailored Care

Your treatment will be tailored around the your ovarian cancer stage and type. If you need surgery, a gynecologic oncologist will provide expert and innovative surgery to remove all of the cancer. This may include robotic-assisted and minimally invasive surgery. Our expertise means you'll recover faster and with less pain.

Surgery + Chemo

We usually treat ovarian cancer with both surgery and chemotherapy. We also offer targeted therapies such as PARP inhibitors. We have clinical trials evaluating immunotherapy. While chemotherapy kills cancer cells, immunotherapy helps your own immune system fight off cancer cells.

Advanced Interventions

When ovarian cancer spreads to tissue in the abdomen (the peritoneum), we use cytoreductive surgery and HIPEC.

If standard treatments don't work for you, you may qualify for a clinical trial. A clinical trial can give you access to a treatment before it may become the new standard of care. We have trials for many ovarian cancer stages. Learn more about clinical trials available at UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Types of Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer occurs in the ovary. This type of cancer may start in the fallopian tubes or in the peritoneal cavity (the space within the abdomen that contains the intestines, the stomach, and the liver).

There are 3 types of ovarian cancer. The type depends on the kind of cells where the cancer grows.

Epithelial cells cover the surface of the ovary. Most of the tumors that grow here are benign, or not cancer. About 85% to 90% of ovarian cancer cases are epithelial ovarian cancer.

cover the surface of the ovary. Most of the tumors that grow here are benign, or not cancer. About 85% to 90% of ovarian cancer cases are epithelial ovarian cancer. Germ cells form in the eggs in the ovary. We call the tumors that form here germ cell ovarian cancer.

form in the eggs in the ovary. We call the tumors that form here germ cell ovarian cancer. Stromal cells form in the ovary and produce female hormones.

Some types of ovarian cancer have a genetic link. If you have a family history of ovarian cancer, you'll want to learn more about our program for high-risk ovarian cancer.

Ovarian Cancer Stages

Like other cancers, ovarian cancer has 4 main stages. A stage describes how much the cancer has spread and where it is located in the body.

Stage 1

The cancer is only in one or both ovaries or fallopian tubes. We know that most ovarian cancer starts in the fallopian tubes.

Stage 2

Means the cancer has spread to nearby organs like the bladder or uterus.

Stage 3

The cancer has spread to lymph nodes or to locations outside of the pelvic area.

Stage 4

This ovarian cancer stage means cancer has spread throughout the body. It may have spread to the lungs, liver, spleen or bones.

Support that Surrounds You

Facing cancer is often a lifelong journey. No matter what stage of the journey you're on, find extensive personal support for you and your family.