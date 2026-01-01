Ear Pinning (Otoplasty)

Otoplasty is a surgical procedure that reshapes or repositions the ears. It is often called ear pinning surgery because it moves ears that protrude outward closer to the head. This procedure can improve the balance and symmetry of the ears while maintaining a natural appearance.

Many people choose otoplasty if their ears stick out more than they would like or if the ears are uneven in shape or position. Ear pinning can improve confidence and help the ears look more proportional to the rest of the face.

At UVA Health, facial plastic surgeons perform otoplasty for adults who want to correct prominent ears or other ear shape concerns.

Who Is Otoplasty For?

Otoplasty may be recommended for adults who have:

Ears that protrude significantly from the head

Ears that appear overly large or prominent

Asymmetry between the ears

Changes in ear shape caused by injury

Ear pinning surgery focuses on repositioning and reshaping the cartilage that gives the ear its structure. The goal is to create ears that sit closer to the head and appear balanced with the rest of the face.

How Ear Pinning Surgery Works

Otoplasty reshapes the cartilage of the ear so it folds and rests closer to the head. During the procedure, the surgeon makes a small incision behind the ear where it is hidden from view.

Through this incision, the cartilage is carefully reshaped and repositioned. Permanent sutures are placed within the cartilage to create a natural fold and hold the ear in its new position.

In some cases, a small amount of excess skin behind the ear may also be removed to improve contour and positioning.

Each stitch is placed carefully to create symmetry between the ears and achieve a natural result.

Anesthesia & Procedure

For adults, otoplasty is typically performed as an outpatient procedure. Many adults choose to have the surgery performed under local anesthesia with sedation. In some cases, general anesthesia may be recommended depending on the surgical plan and patient preference.

The procedure usually takes one to two hours, and patients return home the same day.

Recovery After Otoplasty

After ear surgery, protective bandages are placed over the ears to help maintain their new position and protect the incisions.

These bandages should remain in place and dry for a few days or up to the first postoperative visit, usually about one week after surgery. During this visit, your surgeon removes the bandages and examines the ears.

At first, the ears may appear slightly closer to the head than expected. This is normal and usually settles into a more natural position as healing progresses.

Patients are often asked to wear a soft elastic headband over the ears for a short period of time, especially during sleep, to help protect the ears while they heal.

Most adults can return to normal activities within a few days, though strenuous activity and contact sports should be avoided until your surgeon confirms healing.

Risks of Ear Surgery

Otoplasty is generally a safe procedure when performed by an experienced facial plastic surgeon.

Possible risks include:

Bleeding or blood collection under the skin (called a hematoma)

Infection

Thick scarring behind the ear (rare)

Minor asymmetry between the ears

Changes in ear shape if sutures loosen

Rarely, additional surgery may be needed if healing does not produce the desired result.

Otoplasty at UVA Health

Facial plastic surgeons at UVA Health perform ear pinning surgery using techniques designed to create natural-looking results while preserving the unique shape of the ear.

Your surgeon will evaluate the structure of your ears, discuss your goals, and recommend the most appropriate approach to achieve balanced, natural results.

Otoplasty in Children

Otoplasty is commonly performed in children between ages four and six, when the ears are close to their adult size. Early treatment can help prevent teasing or self-consciousness related to ear shape.