Orthopedic Trauma

Trauma is a physical force applied to the bone that the bone cannot withstand. Orthopedic trauma surgeons work with other specialists to care for fractures, dislocations, breaks and traumatic injuries to your musculoskeletal system from collisions, blows, slips, and falls.

At UVA Health, you'll get care and support in our Level I Trauma Center. 

Surviving the Wreck: Lisa's Story

Hit by a drunk driver, Lisa suffered fractures in her neck, back, ribs, hands, legs and knees. Broken and bruised, she came to UVA Health.

Conditions & Services

  • Dislocations
  • Floating shoulder

On the Road Again

Barry's lower extremities were crushed in a motorcycle accident. One orthopedic trauma surgeon helped him get on the road again.