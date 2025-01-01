Occupational Therapy
Injury or disease can take away your independence and threaten your livelihood. You need occupational therapy when it becomes challenging to do the simple daily tasks of getting dressed or taking a bath. Our highly trained therapists can help you regain your independence.
Why Choose Occupational Therapy at UVA Health?
We use a team approach to help you return to your everyday tasks as quickly as possible. And we'll tailor a program around your specific needs and condition.
See More Clearly With Low Vision Rehabilitation
If you have macular degeneration, glaucoma, cataracts, or other visual impairments, you know the frustration and fear that limited vision can cause. Our highly trained staff offer techniques, such as eye exercises or assistive devices, to help you better use the vision you have.
Treatments focus on lighting, contrast, magnification, exercises, and other techniques. Low vision rehabilitation can lead to increased safety and independence in doing everyday tasks. It can also improve your ability to interact and socialize with others.
Your optometrist or ophthalmologist must refer you to the program.
Special Program to Improve Parkinson's Symptoms
Lee Silverman’s Voice Therapy (LSVT) BIG and LOUD are 2 programs designed for people with Parkinson’s disease, or Parkinson’s-like symptoms.
LSVT LOUD focuses on increasing vocal loudness. LSVT BIG focuses on making bigger movements.
LSVT BIG and LOUD treatments are provided by certified therapists. These successful programs are intensive and include 16 sessions that can be spread out over a month.
Depending on your needs, you can do:
- 16 physical/occupational therapy sessions (BIG)
- 16 speech therapy sessions (LOUD)
- Both BIG & LOUD sessions
Our Services
- Activities of daily living training
- Adaptive equipment recommendations and usage training
- Arthritis management
- Cancer rehabilitation
- Cognitive and perceptual retraining
- Custom orthotics and splinting
- Hand rehabilitation
- Low vision rehabilitation
- LSVT BIG therapy for Parkinson’s disease
- Lymphedema therapy
- Neurological rehabilitation
- Pediatric therapy
- Prosthetic/orthotic training