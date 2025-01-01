Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment
You may have had a lump under the skin that wouldn’t go away. Or you just didn’t feel well and went in for a check-up. And now you’re facing non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). The most important thing to know is you won't have to face this difficult time alone. We're here to guide you and tailor the best non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment for you.
At UVA Health, you’ll find blood cancer doctors who’ve dedicated their careers to diagnosing and treating non-Hodgkin lymphoma, including the 2 main types:
- B-cell lymphoma
- T-cell lymphoma
T-Cell Lymphoma
Oncologist Enrica Marchi, MD, speaks to the kind of care patients with T-cell lymphoma can expect at UVA Health.
So T-cell lymphomas are very rare diseases and they're not only rare, they're also very heterogeneous. So we now know more than the 30 different types of peripheral T-cell lymphomas. We have physicians, including me, that have a significant expertise in T-cell lymphomas. We're able also to offer them a number of clinical trials that are first in the country in the disease. Patients can come for a second opinion, they're welcome to come for a second opinion and we are always happy to refer patients back for treatment more directly closer to their home. Patients with T-cell lymphoma should come to UVA because they don't only find an expert that could help them, developing a treatment plan and help them through the disease, through the treatment of the disease. They will find also an entire team of nurses, of researchers, of social workers that will take care of all their need, through cancer treatment.
Why Come to UVA Health for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Care?
Our lymphoma care is recognized as some of the nation’s best. U.S. News & World Report has given our blood cancer care their highest rating.
UVA Health is Virginia's first National Cancer Institute Comprehensive Cancer Center. This title honors our leadership in cancer research, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.
If your lymphoma is life-threatening or resistant to standard therapy, you may need to take advantage of our:
- Extensive experience in stem cell (bone marrow) transplant program
- Expanding CAR T-cell therapy program
- B-cell and T-cell lymphoma clinical trials, including some that are the first in the nation
We have experts in the common and rare types of B-cell and T-cell lymphomas, including:
- Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
- Follicular lymphoma
- Mantle cell lymphoma
- Peripheral T-cell lymphoma
- Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma
A Treatment Plan Tailored for You
At UVA Health, you’ll have a lymphoma care team led by an expert in the field. You’ll have access to the latest treatment options. We’ll design a treatment plan based the type and stage of the lymphoma, as well as your overall health.
Treatment options you may need include:
- Chemotherapy
- Radiation therapy
- Immunotherapy
- Targeted therapy
Stem Cell Transplants
We use stem cell transplants to treat lymphomas that become life-threatening.
A stem cell transplant still requires chemotherapy and sometimes radiation. But it can offer a lot of hope. And we’re with you throughout the entire journey.
Find out more about stem cell transplants.
CAR T-Cell Therapy
If the usual B-cell lymphoma treatments don't work for you, CAR T-Cell therapy might be a solution.
It uses your own body to help you fight disease. You may be a candidate if you’ve failed two lines of therapy for:
- Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
- Follicular lymphoma
- Mantle cell lymphoma
Learn about CAR T-cell therapy.
BiTE Therapy
BiTE therapy is treatment option for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma when other treatments fail or stop working. Read more about BiTE therapy.
Leading the Way with Clinical Trials
If you’re facing an aggressive B-cell lymphoma or T-cell lymphoma, you may qualify for a clinical trial at UVA Health.
We’re actively researching new therapies for aggressive B-cell lymphoma, like mantle cell lymphoma, that can stop responding to drugs.
And we have world experts who are the first in the country to bring promising treatments through clinical trials for aggressive and rare lymphomas like:
- Peripheral T-cell lymphoma
- Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma
Our experts are leaders in the Global T-Cell Lymphoma Consortium. This group brings together top scientists to advance care for these rare forms of cancer.
Discover your options with clinical trials.
Compassionate Support for Your Journey
Going through cancer treatment takes a lot of energy, time, and emotion. UVA Health offers a full slate of free resources to help you navigate life with cancer. We have a skilled, experienced and caring team of nurses, social workers, nutritionists, care coordinators, and many others. Together, we'll help lead you through a difficult time in life.
See the support services we offer.