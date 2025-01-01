Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment

Why Come to UVA Health for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Care?

Our lymphoma care is recognized as some of the nation’s best. U.S. News & World Report has given our blood cancer care their highest rating.

UVA Health is Virginia's first National Cancer Institute Comprehensive Cancer Center. This title honors our leadership in cancer research, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.

If your lymphoma is life-threatening or resistant to standard therapy, you may need to take advantage of our:

Extensive experience in stem cell (bone marrow) transplant program

Expanding CAR T-cell therapy program

B-cell and T-cell lymphoma clinical trials, including some that are the first in the nation

We have experts in the common and rare types of B-cell and T-cell lymphomas, including:

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Follicular lymphoma

Mantle cell lymphoma

Peripheral T-cell lymphoma

Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma

A Treatment Plan Tailored for You

At UVA Health, you’ll have a lymphoma care team led by an expert in the field. You’ll have access to the latest treatment options. We’ll design a treatment plan based the type and stage of the lymphoma, as well as your overall health.

Treatment options you may need include:

Chemotherapy

Radiation therapy

Immunotherapy

Targeted therapy

Stem Cell Transplants

We use stem cell transplants to treat lymphomas that become life-threatening.

A stem cell transplant still requires chemotherapy and sometimes radiation. But it can offer a lot of hope. And we’re with you throughout the entire journey.

Find out more about stem cell transplants.

CAR T-Cell Therapy

If the usual B-cell lymphoma treatments don't work for you, CAR T-Cell therapy might be a solution.

It uses your own body to help you fight disease. You may be a candidate if you’ve failed two lines of therapy for:

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Follicular lymphoma

Mantle cell lymphoma

Learn about CAR T-cell therapy.

BiTE Therapy

BiTE therapy is treatment option for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma when other treatments fail or stop working. Read more about BiTE therapy.