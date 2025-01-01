NICO Brain Surgery
When you face brain surgery, you can feel a lot of fear. This technology can give you some assurance and hope about the procedure. Using NICO BrainPath to treat your brain tumor, we can:
- Reduce the risk of hurting the parts of your brain that control speech, memory, vision
- Increase the safety of the surgery using GPS navigation
- Lessen recovery time
- Send you home faster
A Detailed Map Means a Safe Route
Before surgery, our neurosurgeons will study the wiring of your brain. They'll plan the safest route to your tumor. Using high-definition optics and a navigation system similar to a GPS, the surgeon will guide the NICO BrainPath tool through your brain and remove the tumor.
A Systematic Approach to Neurosurgery
This safe, effective surgical method to remove tumors, blood clots and other growths located deep within the brain uses six components:
- Brain mapping – advanced imaging to map the surgery before the procedure
- GPS navigation for real-time guidance through the deep subcortical regions of the brain
- Access – specially designed tools reduce brain tissue damage while the neurosurgeon navigates the delicate folds of the brain
- High-definition optics – these capabilities allow for visualizing the procedure with unprecedented clarity
- Removal – a specialized tool allows for precise and controlled tissue removal without injury to critical parts of the brain
- Tissue collection – for regenerative medicine options
With this safe, effective method, we can offer brain surgery to people for whom surgery wasn't an option.