NICO Brain Surgery

When you face brain surgery, you can feel a lot of fear. This technology can give you some assurance and hope about the procedure. Using NICO BrainPath to treat your brain tumor, we can:

Reduce the risk of hurting the parts of your brain that control speech, memory, vision

Increase the safety of the surgery using GPS navigation

Lessen recovery time

Send you home faster

A Detailed Map Means a Safe Route

Before surgery, our neurosurgeons will study the wiring of your brain. They'll plan the safest route to your tumor. Using high-definition optics and a navigation system similar to a GPS, the surgeon will guide the NICO BrainPath tool through your brain and remove the tumor.

A Systematic Approach to Neurosurgery

This safe, effective surgical method to remove tumors, blood clots and other growths located deep within the brain uses six components:

Brain mapping – advanced imaging to map the surgery before the procedure GPS navigation for real-time guidance through the deep subcortical regions of the brain Access – specially designed tools reduce brain tissue damage while the neurosurgeon navigates the delicate folds of the brain High-definition optics – these capabilities allow for visualizing the procedure with unprecedented clarity Removal – a specialized tool allows for precise and controlled tissue removal without injury to critical parts of the brain Tissue collection – for regenerative medicine options

With this safe, effective method, we can offer brain surgery to people for whom surgery wasn't an option.