Damaged, injured or malformed blood vessels can cause bleeding or circulation problems that can result in strokes, headaches and other symptoms. Neurovascular surgery uses open or minimally invasive surgical techniques to treat problems with the blood vessels of the brain or spine and spinal cord.

Dual-Trained Neurovascular Surgeons

Our neurovascular surgeons are dual-trained, or hybrid neurosurgeons. This means that they perform both endovascular (minimally invasive) and open neurosurgical procedures.

Neurovascular surgeons work with expert teams in:

Conditions & Treatments

Angioplasty

Arteriovenous malformations

Atherosclerotic disease of the blood vessels

Brain aneurysms

Brain hemorrhage

Carotid and cerebral stents

Carotid dissection

Carotid stenosis

Cavernomas

Chiari malformation

Clipping

Coiling

Dural arteriovenous fistulae

Embolectomy

Extracranial/intracranial bypass

Flow diversion

Idiopathic intracranial hypertension

Intracerebral hemorrhage

Intra-arterial thrombolysis

Intrasaccular aneurysm occlusion device

Pseudotumor cerebri

Spinal aneurysm

Stroke

Subarachnoid hemorrhage

Vasospasm

Vertebral compression fracture

Types of Neurovascular Surgery

Endovascular Neurosurgery

Sometimes called neurointerventional neurosurgery or interventional neuroradiology, endovascular neurosurgery is a subset of neurovascular surgery that relies on minimally invasive procedures coupled with advanced imaging techniques to deliver care to the nervous system. Typically catheter-based, these procedures treat aneurysms, stroke and other blood vessel conditions in the head, neck and spine.

This minimally invasive approach often offers faster recovery times and less stress for your body when compared to open surgery, but it is only appropriate for some conditions.

Open Neurovascular Surgery

Some diseases, including some aneurysms or vascular malformations, require an open surgical approach that allows the surgeon to directly repair the problem. In these cases, open surgery is a safer and more effective method compared to the minimally invasive alternative.

Hybrid Surgery & Advanced Technology

Some complex lesions require advanced technologies, such as hybrid surgery. In these cases, our dual-trained neurovascular surgeons can use a combination of surgery and endovascular techniques to treat your disease. Our dual-trained surgeons are able to perform microsurgery (including bypass surgery) and intervention, and can combine these techniques to address challenging diseases.

At UVA, we have a hybrid neurovascular operating room where we can perform both endovascular and open surgical procedures. This room features an intraoperative MRI that allows for real-time MR imaging during surgery, as well as an angiography suite where the surgeon can visualize blood vessels while performing microsurgery.