Neuroradiology

Neuroradiologists play a key role in diagnosing and treating neurological conditions. They use high-tech imaging that focuses on the brain, spine, head and neck.

At UVA, our teams of highly trained specialists work together, aiming for the best outcomes possible.

Our diagnostic neuroradiologists and interventional neuroradiologists conduct research that keeps them at the forefront of the field. We're constantly improving our processes and enhancing the precision of our tools.

The Crucial Role of Imaging

Diagnostic neuroradiologists examine brain scans to detect and diagnose conditions such as Parkinson's disease, tumors, aneurysms and vascular malformations.

But our work doesn't just find serious disease or problems in the brain. We provide detailed images to help your neurosurgeon understand treatment options. While often behind the scenes, neuroradiologists play an essential part in neurosurgery and neurology procedures.Guided by accurate, detailed scans, your healthcare team can plan a successful treatment.

Imaging Tests We Use