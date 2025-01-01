At UVA Health, we understand neurofibromatosis type 1 is an ongoing illness that needs lifelong care. Our expert team has the experience and expertise needed to help adults with this condition.

Neurofibromatosis Type 1 Treatment at UVA Health

Our team at UVA Health brings together all the specialties needed to care for neurofibromatosis type 1, including neurologists, neurosurgeons, genetic counselors, oncologists, orthopedic surgeons, and therapy specialists.

Everyone with neurofibromatosis 1 is different. We’ll work together to make a treatment plan to meet your individual needs.

Regular Checkups

Regular checkups are important when you have neurofibromatosis type 1. We’ll check how you’re doing physically. We’ll also do imaging, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), to check if you have tumors that have grown.

Easing Your Symptoms & Pain

There’s no cure for neurofibromatosis type 1. But we can treat your symptoms to help you feel more comfortable with less pain. This may include medications.

We also have experts to help if tumor cause more complex issues with your vision or brain function.

Therapy & Support

At UVA Health, you can get:

Physical therapy to strengthen your body and reduce pain

Occupational therapy to make everyday tasks easier

Speech therapy to help you communicate

Counseling for help with stress from your illness and any mental health issues

Surgery

If you have tumors that are making it hard to function, we may do surgery to remove them. Whether we do surgery depends on where your tumor is and how big it is. Our neurosurgeons are experts in removing tumors without hurting healthy tissue nearby.

Genetic Counseling & Testing

Neurofibromatosis type 1 runs in families. With genetic counseling, we help you understand the benefits and risks of genetic testing.

Having a Baby When You Have Neurofibromatosis Type 1

When you have neurofibromatosis type 1, you're a higher risk for complications during pregnancy. At UVA Health, our high-risk pregnancy doctors (maternal-fetal medicine specialists) are experts in helping people with neurofibromatosis type 1 through pregnancy. Our experienced providers will work to catch any complications early. And we'll work with you to create a plan for the safest pregnancy and birth possible. Learn more about our high-risk pregnancy care.

