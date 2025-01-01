Neurocritical Care

UVA's Nerancy Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit, or NNICU, focuses on critically ill patients with neurological injuries, brain damage or those who are recovering from brain or spine surgery.

The 12-bed unit provides state-of-the-art imaging technologies and specialized patient care.

We offer care for patients with:

Hemorrhages

Stroke

Traumatic brain injury

Spinal cord injury

Constant seizures

Encephalitis

Meningitis

Myasthenia gravis

Respiratory or blood pressure problems due to neurological disorders such as Guillain-Barre syndrome

Medical complications such as pneumonia, hypotension, sepsis or other medical complications combined with neurological, neurosurgical or orthopedic problems

Specialized Intensive Care

In our NNICU, you'll receive care from neurointensivists or doctors who specialize in working with critically ill patients with neurological injuries. These specially trained doctors are either in the unit or on call 24/7.

You can also expect:

A neurosurgeon or neurologist

Specially trained nurses who understand the complexities of caring for patients with neurological issues

Therapists specializing in neurological care

Residents and fellows who specialize in neurological care

Monitoring Your Recovery

As you stabilize and no longer require the intense level of care of the NNICU, you're often transferred to another bed on the same floor. This intermediate care unit is a "step-down" unit where the level of care still exceeds that offered in the traditional inpatient setting.