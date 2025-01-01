Nasal Polyp Treatments
Nasal polyps are small, non-cancerous, grape-like growths in your nose and sinuses resulting from chronic inflammation. Small nasal polyps may not cause any symptoms at first. Larger polyps may block airflow, making it difficult to breathe through your nose. Polyps can also cause:
- Reduction in your sense of smell
- Stuffiness
- Facial pressure
- Snoring
- A runny nose
- Mouth breathing
- Difficult to control asthma
Nasal Polyp Treatments: Shrinking Polyps
Medicines that treat nasal polyps and the symptoms they cause include:
- Steroid nasal sprays to reduce swelling, increase nasal airflow and help shrink polyps
- Steroid pills to help reduce swelling and shrink polyps
- Saline irrigations to clean the nose and improve nasal function
- Antibiotics to eliminate bacterial infection, if present
- Other anti-inflammatory medications
Removing Nasal Polyps
In many cases, patients with polyps find that medicines are not enough to control their symptoms. Surgery can help improve your symptoms and prevent your condition from worsening in the future. We offer:
- Polypectomy- Removal of nasal polyps. If the polyps are small, this can be done in your doctor's office. Polyps often return, so the procedure may need to be repeated.
- Endoscopic sinus surgery- Removing the nasal polyps and opening the sinuses where the polyps form. This is usually the best way to improve symptoms and maximize your chances of long-term improvement.