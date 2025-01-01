Nasal polyps are small, non-cancerous, grape-like growths in your nose and sinuses resulting from chronic inflammation. Small nasal polyps may not cause any symptoms at first. Larger polyps may block airflow, making it difficult to breathe through your nose. Polyps can also cause:

Reduction in your sense of smell

Stuffiness

Facial pressure

Snoring

A runny nose

Mouth breathing

Difficult to control asthma

Nasal Polyp Treatments: Shrinking Polyps

Medicines that treat nasal polyps and the symptoms they cause include:

Steroid nasal sprays to reduce swelling, increase nasal airflow and help shrink polyps

Steroid pills to help reduce swelling and shrink polyps

Saline irrigations to clean the nose and improve nasal function

Antibiotics to eliminate bacterial infection, if present

Other anti-inflammatory medications

Removing Nasal Polyps

In many cases, patients with polyps find that medicines are not enough to control their symptoms. Surgery can help improve your symptoms and prevent your condition from worsening in the future. We offer: