Myomectomy removes fibroids from your uterus. Fibroids can keep you from having a baby. Fibroid removal restores your ability to get pregnant. At UVA, you'll find several types of fibroid myomectomy. The right procedure for you depends on the size and location of your fibroids.

Hysteroscopic Myomectomy

This option could work for you if you have small fibroids inside your uterus. We insert a slim tube - a hysteroscope - through your vagina and cervix into your uterus. We then use the tool to scrape away fibroids.

This safe, effective procedure:

Takes place in a doctor's office

Has a quick recovery time - less than a week

Doesn't need any cuts or cause scars

Laparoscopic Myomectomy

This option removes fibroids on the outside of the uterus. Surgeons make very small cuts in your abdomen. We then remove the fibroids using a lighted, fiberoptic tube.

Recovery takes 1 to 3 weeks.

Abdominal Myomectomy

Abdominal myomectomy is an open surgery. It requires an incision on the abdomen. You might need this type of myomectomy if you have fibroids:

Within your uterine wall

On the outside of your uterus

That are very large

Recovery takes 4 to 6 weeks.

Pros & Cons of Fibroid Myomectomy

Pros: This procedure can relieve pain, discomfort, heavy bleeding, and bloating. It also preserves your uterus, making it ideal for women who want to become pregnant. However, this procedure doesn't cure infertility.

Cons: This surgery runs a few risks. It may:

Not remove all of your fibroids

Cause significant bleeding during surgery

Weaken the wall of your uterus

Not prevent fibroids from coming back

If you get pregnant, you'll need careful follow-up with your doctor.