Having myasthenia gravis (MG) can make every day feel difficult. You may have weakness in your hands, trouble walking and breathing, and trouble swallowing can be some of the symptoms. Because this is an autoimmune disease, for which there is no cure, these nerve and muscle problems will only get worse.

At UVA Health, we have neurological experts treating MG. We can help you manage your symptoms. Our expert teams can help you keep muscle tone. We also offer treatments to increase the strength you need to move through life easier.

Myasthenia Gravis Treatment at UVA Health

We can't cure MG. But at UVA Health, you'll be in the hands of world-class experts offering the latest treatments.

Plasmapheresis

MG involves antibodies. We use this procedure to clean your blood of these abnormal antibodies. You may need this process more than once.

Thymus Gland Removal Surgery

For some people, removing the thymus gland helps. Without the hormone the thymus creates, some people feel a relief of their weakness and other symptoms.

Mechanical Ventilation

You may only need this if breathing is severely impaired during an episode of myasthenic crisis, which occurs when the muscles you use to breathe stop working.

Physical & Occupational Therapy

Therapy does not generally alter the course of the disease, but can help you cope with changes in muscle strength and learn alternative ways to approach daily activities.