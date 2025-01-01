Skip to main content

Multiple Myeloma Treatment

You feel fine, but routine lab work shows signs of a condition that could lead to multiple myeloma, a rare blood cancer. Or you're very sick and facing an advanced stage of multiple myeloma.

No matter where you are on your journey, we have the expertise and support you need.

Treatments for multiple myeloma have advanced in the past decade. This means myeloma can be managed like a chronic condition.

And unlike traditional chemotherapy which makes cancer patients tired and sick, newer drug therapies will make you feel better and able to get back to what you love.

UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center Specialists in Multiple Myeloma Treatment

At UVA Health, you’ll find experts who focus almost exclusively on patients facing the full spectrum of plasma cell disorders, including:

  • Multiple myeloma
  • Smoldering multiple myeloma — precancerous condition that can lead to myeloma
  • Monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS) — this isn’t cancer but can lead to cancer

At our nationally designated cancer center, you’ll find:

  • Hematopathologists, who specialize in looking at bone marrow tissue and have the expertise to ensure you get an accurate diagnosis for a complex disease
  • Hematology-oncologists, who focus on plasma cell disorders and will make sure you get the best course of treatment
  • Virginia’s most experienced team in treatments that can help keep your blood cancer in remission longer

Our leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma care is recognized as some of the best in the country. U.S. News & World Report has ranked our care for these blood cancers as "high performing," their highest rating.

Why Come to UVA Health for a Second Opinion?

Our myeloma experts are national leaders in the field. Patients travel far for our expertise. Our specialists can:

  • Make sure you have an accurate diagnosis
  • Confirm you're on the best course of treatment that may include targeted biologics
  • See if you qualify for a clinical trial that could give you access to a treatment still being tested
  • Partner with doctors in your community to coordinate care closer to home.

Learn more about second opinions.

Targeted Therapies That Work

With myeloma, you’ll likely need lifelong treatment. For some patients, we can closely monitor your condition with regular lab work and check-ups.

Even when we find myeloma at an advanced stage, our patients respond well to standard treatments. We have targeted therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies, to help improve your immune system function.

With this type of cancer treatment, you’ll soon start to feel better. This is much different from traditional chemotherapy, which leaves patients feeling sick and too tired to get out of bed. Friends and family will be surprised you’re being treated for cancer.

Once we get your disease under control, you’ll be able to return to work and the things you love. You'll likely need maintenance therapy. And if your disease returns, we can go back to a more aggressive treatment. 

Why Stay at UVA Health for Myeloma Treatment?

Your care will be led by a hematology-oncologist who specializes in plasma cell disorders like myeloma. But you can tap more expertise, like:

  • Radiation oncologists experienced in using radiation to target and shrink tumors in the bone marrow
  • Heart and kidney experts who regularly see patients whose myeloma or plasma cell disorder has led to kidney or heart damage
  • Orthopedic surgeons to repair bones broken by a mass in the bone marrow
  • Neurosurgeons who can help you avoid paralysis if a mass gets too close to a spinal nerve

Future of Myeloma Treatment in Clinical Trials

CAR T-cell therapy is a breakthrough treatment for lymphoma and leukemia and will soon be offered at UVA for multiple myeloma.

Our clinical trial program for myeloma is growing. We strive to offer a trial option for every stage of myeloma. When standard treatments stop working, our patients can probably find a treatment that's only available through a clinical trial.

As a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, UVA offers more than 100 open clinical trials for patients facing cancer. Talk to your doctor to see if you qualify or learn more about clinical trials for cancer.

Is Blood Cancer Curable?

What is Multiple Myeloma?

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the bone marrow — the spongy part inside your bones that makes blood cells. This includes plasma cells, which create antibodies to help you fight infection.

With myeloma, plasma cells start to multiply and form a mass or tumors in your bone. These abnormal plasma cells produce large quantities of abnormal antibodies that collect in the blood and urine. Tumors in the bone also prevent your bone marrow from making other types of healthy blood cells.

Who’s Most at Risk for Multiple Myeloma?

No one knows what causes it or how to prevent myeloma. It most commonly occurs in middle aged men, especially among men who are Black.

What Are Symptoms of Myeloma?

You won’t notice any symptoms if you have smoldering multiple myeloma. This is usually discovered by urine and blood tests.

With multiple myeloma, the plasma cell tumor grows and destroys the bone around it. This can lead to bone pain, kidney damage, and a weak immune system.

You might feel persistent, often severe, bone pain — most commonly in the back but also in the legs, arms, or ribs.

Other symptoms may include:

  • Fatigue
  • Weakness
  • Broken bones
  • Repeat infections
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Constipation
  • Difficulty urinating
  • Abnormal bleeding
  • Headache
  • Visual problems
  • Confusion
Multiple Myeloma Clinical Trials
Study of Cell Transplantation in Medicare Multiple Myeloma Subjects

The University of Virginia Cancer Center is conducting a study, sponsored by the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR), that is offered to adults who are undergoing an allogeneic stem cell transplant as part of their treatment for Multiple Myeloma. The study collects information about Multiple Myeloma. The purpose of this study is to collect information about Multiple Myeloma and to compare outcomes between patients who receive allogeneic hematopoietic cell and patients who receive other standard of care therapies. You may be able to participate in this study if you are a Medicare beneficiary member, have multiple myeloma, and if you are going to receive an allogeneic stem cell transplant in the UVA. Participation in the study requires additional time during your pre-transplant visit during which you will go over the consent form and have your questions answered. Majority of your clinical information related to your transplant will be collected directly from your medical chart at UVA. The medical information will be sent to CIBMTR to be combined with other participants’ information, and analyzed. The study will collect data on participants’ health for up to 5 years. Your medical information will be protected and not be stored together with any information that can directly identify you. The stem cell transplant will be charged to Medicare. You will not receive any additional compensation for participating in this study. Additional information can be found here: NCT03127761 Please contact [email protected] if you are interested in participating.

A Phase 1b/2 Study of GC012F (AZD0120), a Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR T) Therapy Targeting CD19 and B-cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA) in Subjects With Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

The University of Virginia Comprehensive Cancer Center seeks participants ages 18 and over with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma. The purpose of this study is to evaluate the safety and efficacy of GC012F (AZD0120), a novel CART cell therapy targeting both CD19 and BCMA in adult subjects with relapsed/refractory MM. A single-arm design was chosen for the study due to the lack of established standard of care options for use as a concurrent control for this patient population. This study will include two parts with different doses of study drug. In the Phase 1b part of the study, the safety of 2+ doses of GC012F (AZD0120) will be evaluated and the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) selected. In the Phase 2 part of the study, efficacy of the selected RP2D of GC012F (AZD0120) will be further evaluated, as will the continued safety evaluation of the product. UVA will be participating in both dose escalation and dose expansion. You may or may not benefit as a result of your participation in this study. However, this study may also help doctors learn things that can help other people in the future. The duration of your participation in the study may last about 15 years (including long-term follow-up). However, this will depend on how you respond to the study drug and may continue until your disease gets worse, you develop bad side effects, you decide to no longer take part in the study, or your study doctor decides that the study is not in your best interest. Additional information found here: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05850234 For questions, contact: [email protected]

A Phase 3 Randomized Study Comparing Teclistamab in Combination with Daratumumab SC and Lenalidomide (Tec-DR) and Talquetamab in Combination with Daratumumab SC and Lenalidomide (Tal-DR) versus Daratumumab SC, Lenalidomide, and Dexamethasone (DRd) in Participants with Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma Who are Either Ineligible or not Intended for Autologous Stem Cell Transplant as Initial Therapy

The University of Virginia is conducting a clinical research study for adults ages 18 and over who have been newly diagnosed with multiple myeloma. The purpose of this study is to compare Teclistamab in Combination with Daratumumab SC and Lenalidomide (Tec-DR) and Talquetamab in Combination with Daratumumab SC and Lenalidomide (Tal-DR) versus Daratumumab SC, Lenalidomide, and Dexamethasone (DRd) in participants with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who are either ineligible or not intended for autologous stem cell transplant as initial therapy. The drugs being studied are called teclistamab and talquetamab. Neither teclistamab nor talquetamab (alone or in combination with other medications) is approved for treatment of newly diagnosed multiple myeloma in any country by any Regulatory Authority, such as the FDA, that protects public health by overseeing safety and effectiveness of medications. Therefore, these can only be used in a research study such as this one. Not everyone in the study will get teclistamab or talquetamab. There are three study treatment groups in the randomized (like the flip of a coin) part of this study. You and your study doctor will know which study treatment you are receiving. You will have an equal chance of being put into any of the 3 groups: • Experimental Arm – you will receive teclistamab, daratumumab and lenalidomide also known as Tec-DR. You will also receive dexamethasone as a study drug in addition to these therapies for 2 cycles (Cycles 2 and 3). • Experimental Arm – you will receive talquetamab, daratumumab and lenalidomide also known as Tal-DR. You will also receive dexamethasone as a study drug in addition to these therapies for 2 cycles (Cycles 2 and 3). • Comparator Arm – you will receive daratumumab, lenalidomide and dexamethasone also known as DRd Teclistamab, talquetamab and daratumumab will be given via an injection with a small needle under the skin. Dexamethasone may be given as a pill or via intravenous (IV) administration. Lenalidomide will be given as a capsule. The study treatment period is divided into cycles. Each cycle lasts 28 days. The study is expected to continue for approximately 9 years. The duration of your participation will depend on how you respond to the study treatment. Study-related procedures that are being done beyond your standard of care will be provided at no cost to you or your insurance. Additional information can be found here: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05552222 [email protected] Compensation: You will receive a $100 stipend per completed study visit. Reimbursement: You may receive reimbursement for lodging and travel to help with your expenses for attending study visits.

