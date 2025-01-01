MS Treatment
MS can be a difficult disease to live with. In multiple sclerosis, your body attacks the protective cover of your nerves (called the myelin sheath). This damages the nerves. Our nerves control many different functions, from thinking to balancing to seeing. Over time, damage to your nerves causes symptoms.
MS Treatment at UVA Health
Our care team brings together many different experts to ensure you get the best care. This includes neurologists who focus only on MS and diseases like it. That helps them stay at the forefront of MS treatment guidelines and research, which change quickly.
We also have experts in:
- Medications (pharmacy)
- Vision problems (neuro-ophthalmology)
- Mental challenges (neuropsychology)
- Movement and speech difficulties (physical, occupational, and speech therapy)
MS Diagnosis
The right treatment starts with an accurate diagnosis. Read about MS diagnosis.
MS Medications
We use medications for 3 reasons when we treat MS:
- To slow down or stop your MS from getting worse. These are called disease-modifying therapies or DMTs.
- To treat ongoing symptoms.
- To treat relapses or flare-ups.
DMTs to Stop or Slow Progression
MS can get worse over time. You’ll often hear healthcare providers call this worsening progression.
Just 40 years ago, we had no medications to slow down or stop progression. Now we have many different options.
Choosing the Best MS Medicine for You
Treating MS Relapses
It’s common for people with MS to have relapses or flare-ups. These happen when your nerves become inflamed. They can include 1 or many symptoms. We may prescribe corticosteroids to calm the inflammation and stop the relapse.
Medications to Ease MS Symptoms
We may also prescribe medications to help with:
- Stiffness and spasms
- Fatigue
- Depression
- Walking speed
- Pain
- Difficulty sleeping
- Bladder problems
- Sexual dysfunction
Breaking Down Types of MS
Dealing With Mental Challenges
MS causes symptoms that affect your thinking, including:
- Brain fog
- Memory problems
- Difficulty concentrating
- Word-finding difficulty
- Slowed thinking
Our have special training in testing for and treating these problems. They can also support you through the emotional hardships of living with MS.
Treating Your Vision Problems
Vision problems like double vision, blurred vision, and optic neuritis are common in MS. Our neuro-ophthalmologists have special training in treating these issues.
Physical, Occupational, & Speech Therapy for MS
Physical therapy helps with symptoms like difficulty walking, balance problems, weakness, fatigue, and pain. Our physical therapists work to maximize your safety and independence. Your treatment may include:
- Strengthening exercises
- Walking (gait) training
- Training to use mobility aids
Our occupational therapists can teach you how to use tools that make everyday tasks easier. They can also teach you ways to conserve energy so you’re less fatigued.
Additionally, our speech-language pathologists help with trouble speaking or swallowing.
