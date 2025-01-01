MS can be a difficult disease to live with. In multiple sclerosis, your body attacks the protective cover of your nerves (called the myelin sheath). This damages the nerves. Our nerves control many different functions, from thinking to balancing to seeing. Over time, damage to your nerves causes symptoms.

MS Treatment at UVA Health

Our care team brings together many different experts to ensure you get the best care. This includes neurologists who focus only on MS and diseases like it. That helps them stay at the forefront of MS treatment guidelines and research, which change quickly.

We also have experts in:

Medications (pharmacy)

Vision problems (neuro-ophthalmology)

Mental challenges (neuropsychology)

Movement and speech difficulties (physical, occupational, and speech therapy)

MS Diagnosis

The right treatment starts with an accurate diagnosis. Read about MS diagnosis.

MS Medications

We use medications for 3 reasons when we treat MS:

To slow down or stop your MS from getting worse. These are called disease-modifying therapies or DMTs. To treat ongoing symptoms. To treat relapses or flare-ups.

DMTs to Stop or Slow Progression

MS can get worse over time. You’ll often hear healthcare providers call this worsening progression.

Just 40 years ago, we had no medications to slow down or stop progression. Now we have many different options.