MR-Linac: Advanced Radiation Therapy for Cancer Treatment

Radiation therapy is a powerful way to kill cancer cells. But it can also harm healthy tissue. At UVA Health, you’ll find the latest advance in radiation therapy — MR-linac.

MR-linac is an MRI-guided radiation therapy system. This high-tech device means we can better target only the tumor with a high dose of radiation. For you, this means:

Fewer treatment side effects

Fewer trips for treatment

UVA Cancer Center is among the first 25 centers nationwide to install a MRIdian® MR-linac machine. As Virginia’s first NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center, we’ve got the expertise to bring this breakthrough treatment to you.

MR-Linac: Game Changer for Cancer Care

MRIdian is FDA-approved. In 1 innovative device, it combines 2 key features:

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) so we can better target the tumor

Linear accelerator to deliver high-dose radiation to kill cancer cells

This therapy is best for treating tumors in and around the chest or abdomen. MR-linac may be right for you if you need radiation therapy for: