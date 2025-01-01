Mohs Surgery
With Mohs surgery, we can remove skin cancer from delicate places, layer by layer. At UVA Health, you'll find experts in this precise procedure.
With Mohs surgery, we use a microscope to get rid of cancer cells. It can save your normal, healthy skin.
We use this surgery for basal and squamous cell carcinomas. We also use it for other rare skin cancers that:
- Came back after treatment
- Occur near scar tissue
- Are large
- Have poorly-defined edges
- Are growing fast
Why Mohs?
This treatment:
- Takes place in one visit
- Doesn't require you to be asleep
- Gives you instant results
- Provides accurate results
Cure rates are very high with Mohs surgery.
Specialized Experts
Dermatologists most commonly perform Mohs surgery.
At UVA Health, you'll find Mohs surgeons who've completed fellowship training in Mohs surgery. This means they have additional expertise in this surgical technique.
We have one of the few fellowship-trained Mohs surgeons, who is also board-certified in dermatology and dermatopathology.
What to Expect from Mohs Surgery
Using a small scalpel, we remove the top, visible part of the cancer. Next, we remove another, deeper layer. We then divide this layer into sections. We color code the sections to know where the layers go in the skin.
We then freeze these skin sections and examine them for cancer. We do this for each skin layer. We finish the procedure when we've cleared your skin of cancer.
If you have a large wound, you'll need stitches, a skin flap, or a skin graft. Shallow wounds will heal on their own.
You'll be able to go home after the procedure which is done:
- Using local anesthesia
- While you're awake
- For several hours
Next steps: If you have skin cancer in a delicate place, talk to your dermatologist about whether this treatment is right for you.