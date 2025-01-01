With Mohs surgery, we can remove skin cancer from delicate places, layer by layer. At UVA Health, you'll find experts in this precise procedure.

With Mohs surgery, we use a microscope to get rid of cancer cells. It can save your normal, healthy skin.

We use this surgery for basal and squamous cell carcinomas. We also use it for other rare skin cancers that:

Came back after treatment

Occur near scar tissue

Are large

Have poorly-defined edges

Are growing fast

Why Mohs?

This treatment:

Takes place in one visit

Doesn't require you to be asleep

Gives you instant results

Provides accurate results

Cure rates are very high with Mohs surgery.

Specialized Experts

Dermatologists most commonly perform Mohs surgery.

At UVA Health, you'll find Mohs surgeons who've completed fellowship training in Mohs surgery. This means they have additional expertise in this surgical technique.

We have one of the few fellowship-trained Mohs surgeons, who is also board-certified in dermatology and dermatopathology.

What to Expect from Mohs Surgery

Using a small scalpel, we remove the top, visible part of the cancer. Next, we remove another, deeper layer. We then divide this layer into sections. We color code the sections to know where the layers go in the skin.

We then freeze these skin sections and examine them for cancer. We do this for each skin layer. We finish the procedure when we've cleared your skin of cancer.

If you have a large wound, you'll need stitches, a skin flap, or a skin graft. Shallow wounds will heal on their own.

You'll be able to go home after the procedure which is done:

Using local anesthesia

While you're awake

For several hours

Next steps: If you have skin cancer in a delicate place, talk to your dermatologist about whether this treatment is right for you.