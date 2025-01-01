Mastectomy: What to Expect

If you're facing breast cancer, you may need a mastectomy. This is a surgery to remove breast tissue. At UVA Health, you'll find surgeons who are experts in the different types. These include:

Partial mastectomy or lumpectomy: a tumor and a small margin of surrounding breast tissue is removed

Simple mastectomy: the entire breast is removed

Modified radical mastectomy: entire breast and some lymph nodes in the armpit are removed, but chest muscles are left in place

Radical mastectomy: entire breast, lymph nodes, and chest muscle are removed (rarely done)

Reasons for a Mastectomy

You may have a mastectomy to:

Treat breast cancer

Prevent breast cancer if you have a family history of the disease and are at very high risk for breast cancer (occasionally done)

Treat severe side effects from previous treatment for breast cancer (rarely done)

Top Surgery for Trans Men

We also perform mastectomies for transgender men. Some trans men want to have surgery to make their chest look and feel male. Learn more about our gender-affirming surgery options.