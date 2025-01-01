Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment
You woke up from drenching night sweats. You lost weight for no reason. And then you may have noticed a swollen lump in your neck, armpit, or groin. And now you need mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) treatment.
As an aggressive form of non-Hodgkin B-cell lymphoma, this is a serious disease. But we are here for you.
At UVA Health, you’ll find experts who helped pioneer today’s mantle cell lymphoma treatments. And we’re world leaders in searching for even better advances.
Mantle cell lymphoma gets its name from a ring of cells or ‘mantle zone’ surrounding certain structures inside lymph nodes.
Lymph nodes are part of your lymphatic system, a group of organs and tissues that protect you from infection. MCL usually starts in your lymph nodes. But it can be found in many tissues and even the blood.
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment at UVA Health
At our Comprehensive Cancer Center, your care will be led by top leaders in lymphoma treatment. They’re working to make targeted treatments and immunotherapy work better against mantle cell lymphoma.
We can’t yet cure MCL. But, when needed, treatment can put your MCL in complete remission, hopefully keeping you cancer-free for years.
Top-Rated Leukemia, Lymphoma, & Myeloma Care
Our leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma care is recognized as some of the best in the country. U.S. News & World Report has ranked our care for these blood cancers as "high performing," their highest rating.
Lymphoma Team Dedicated to You
At UVA Health, our lymphoma experts will design a treatment plan just for you.
Your treatment will depend on:
- Your symptoms
- Your overall health
- Risk factors related to your MCL
At UVA Health, your mantle cell lymphoma care team is led by a hematologist/oncologist. This is a blood cancer doctor who specializes in MCL. Your team will decide the best treatment options. These may include different combinations of:
- Targeted therapy
- Chemotherapy
- Immunotherapy
- Maintenance therapy
- Radiation therapy
Learn more about lymphoma treatments.
Treatments for mantle cell lymphoma change and improve quickly. At UVA Health, you can rest assured that our experts know about the latest developments, like:
- Safe, effective chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatments
- Stem cell transplant
- Chemotherapy-free treatment
- New forms of targeted therapy and immunotherapy, including new types of CAR T-cell therapy
CAR T-Cell Therapy
We have a lot of experience addressing MCL successfully with CAR T-cell therapy. This therapy helps your own immune system better recognize and attack cancer cells.
Learn more about Car T-Cell therapy.
Stem Cell Transplant
We are finding new ways to put MCL in remission. But If stem cell transplant is needed, we have an experienced stem cell transplant program. Our compassionate support team will guide you through the months’ long process.
After a stem cell transplant, we’ll make sure you get the right kind of maintenance therapy. This helps keep your cancer from coming back for as long as possible.
Learn more about stem cell transplants.
Success Against Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Bruce Reider came to UVA Health for a stem cell transplant that put his mantle cell lymphoma in remission.
Leaders in Advancing Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment
Unfortunately, mantle cell lymphoma treatment often falls short. That’s why UVA Health is working with other top medical centers to find better treatments. UVA Health researchers are working on new approaches to treatment. We’re exploring:
- Blocking a protein that mantle cell lymphoma needs to grow
- Delivering new immunotherapy treatments
- Blocking a protein that keeps mantle cell lymphoma alive
This kind of research relies on clinical trials. You can help us advance mantle cell treatment by participating in a clinical trial. Talk to your provider to see if a mantle cell clinical trial is right for you.
Find out about the benefits of joining a cancer clinical trial.