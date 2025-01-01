You woke up from drenching night sweats. You lost weight for no reason. And then you may have noticed a swollen lump in your neck, armpit, or groin. And now you need mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) treatment.

As an aggressive form of non-Hodgkin B-cell lymphoma, this is a serious disease. But we are here for you.

At UVA Health, you’ll find experts who helped pioneer today’s mantle cell lymphoma treatments. And we’re world leaders in searching for even better advances.

Mantle cell lymphoma gets its name from a ring of cells or ‘mantle zone’ surrounding certain structures inside lymph nodes.

Lymph nodes are part of your lymphatic system, a group of organs and tissues that protect you from infection. MCL usually starts in your lymph nodes. But it can be found in many tissues and even the blood.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment at UVA Health

At our Comprehensive Cancer Center, your care will be led by top leaders in lymphoma treatment. They’re working to make targeted treatments and immunotherapy work better against mantle cell lymphoma.

We can’t yet cure MCL. But, when needed, treatment can put your MCL in complete remission, hopefully keeping you cancer-free for years.

Top-Rated Leukemia, Lymphoma, & Myeloma Care

Our leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma care is recognized as some of the best in the country. U.S. News & World Report has ranked our care for these blood cancers as "high performing," their highest rating.

Lymphoma Team Dedicated to You

At UVA Health, our lymphoma experts will design a treatment plan just for you.

Your treatment will depend on:

Your symptoms

Your overall health

Risk factors related to your MCL

At UVA Health, your mantle cell lymphoma care team is led by a hematologist/oncologist. This is a blood cancer doctor who specializes in MCL. Your team will decide the best treatment options. These may include different combinations of:

Targeted therapy

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Maintenance therapy

Radiation therapy

Learn more about lymphoma treatments.

Treatments for mantle cell lymphoma change and improve quickly. At UVA Health, you can rest assured that our experts know about the latest developments, like: