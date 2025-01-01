Magnetic resonance angiography (MRA) makes 2D and 3D pictures of blood vessels using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The test uses a large magnet, radio waves and a computer.

This test is done in order to:

Identify diseased, narrowed, enlarged and blocked blood vessels

Locate internal bleeding

What Happens During an MRA

You may need contrast dye in order for your doctor to see some organs and vessels easier. Your doctor will insert a small IV needle into your hand or arm before you move into the MRI machine.

You’ll lie on a table inside the opening of the MRI machine. Most MRIs consist of 2-6 sets of images. Each one will take between 2-15 minutes. You’ll need to lie still while the images are being taken. You may need to hold your breath briefly.

The test will take about 40-90 minutes. It’s painless, but you may experience a stinging sensation if/when your doctor inserts the contrast dye. Your doctor will discuss the findings with you and any treatment you may need.

After Your MRA

Your doctor will ask you to wait while he or she examines the images. If you took a sedative, do not drive or operate machinery until it wears off. If you’re breastfeeding and receive contrast dye, you and your doctor should discuss when you should restart breastfeeding.

Call your doctor if any of the following occur:

New or worsening symptoms

Allergic or abnormal symptoms if contrast material was used

View Your MRA Results

You can see your imaging results and scans online using MyChart.