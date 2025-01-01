Lymphoma Treatment
Being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin or Hodgkin lymphoma can be overwhelming. For expert, compassionate lymphoma treatment in Virginia, you can count on UVA Health. We have decades of experience in treating lymphoma and other cancers that grow in blood cells.
We use our experience and the latest discoveries to provide breakthrough treatments, personalized for you.
Why UVA Health for Lymphoma Treatment?
UVA Health is a National Cancer Institute Comprehensive Cancer Center. This means we lead the way in cancer research, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. And U.S. News & World Report rated our lymphoma services as 'high performing," their highest rating.
You can benefit from the key elements of our program:
- We maintain extremely high standards set by national blood cancer organizations to demonstrate patient care is our top priority.
- Our doctors and researchers work hand in hand to offer clinical trials and access to the latest treatments, like CAR T-cell therapy.
- Our Peer Support Program offers mental and emotional support during treatment and beyond.
- We strive to deliver an excellent care experience, including clearly communicating with you and your loved ones.
Experts in B-Cell Lymphoma & T-Cell Lymphoma
At UVA Health, you’ll find hematology oncology (blood cancer) doctors who’ve dedicated their careers to treating the 2 main types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma:
- B-cell lymphoma
- T-cell lymphoma
And we have experts who specialize in diagnosing and treating the common and rare types of lymphoma like:
- Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
- Follicular lymphoma
- Mantle cell lymphoma
- Peripheral T-cell lymphoma
- Cutaneous (skin) lymphoma
What Lymphoma Treatments Do
We'll design a lymphoma treatment to:
- Kill cancer cells
- Stop cancer growth
- Treat your symptoms
Your exact treatment plan will depend on:
- The type of lymphoma you have
- How aggressive the disease is
- Symptoms
- Your age and overall health
New Therapy for B-cell Lymphoma
After undergoing chemo and other treatments for lymphoma, Bob Falter tried CAR T-cell therapy. The result was a new lease on life.
[MUSIC PLAYING] BOB FALTER: My name is Bob Falter, and I was in the Navy for 22 years. Now I'm a financial planner. I've been married for 25 years to a wonderful wife Tammy. And so when we live here in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Summer of 2015, I was diagnosed with B-cell follicular lymphoma.
TAMMY FALTER: It was pretty traumatic. Whenever you hear the word cancer, it's a scary thought.
LAUREN FALTER: He is the light in our family. And so losing him, oh my goodness, I can't even imagine
CRAIG PORTELL: Bob was referred to me from an outside facility in Winchester. And he was quite symptomatic at the time. We gave him various rounds of chemotherapy, which was available. And unfortunately, he did not respond very well to those. And finally, we decided to try some non-chemotherapy approaches with a drug called Idelalisib.
BOB FALTER: That put me almost in remission. But then, January of last year, my legs started to swell again. And I said, well, the tumors are back. So at that point, thank goodness there was an opening for the CAR T-cell treatment.
INDUMATHY VARADARAJAN: It's a very novel therapy, where we extract T cells, genetically modify them into super soldiers, literally super soldiers that are capable of identifying these tumor cells. And when they are inserted back into the person suffering with cancer, they go directly to the tumor and destroy the tumor in many instances and produce remarkable results. And that's what happened with Bob.
BOB FALTER: We did two weeks in the hospital in March last year and then stayed in a hotel for two weeks in the first part of April. And it was an amazing treatment.
TAMMY FALTER: When Dr. Indu took us in and said, let me show you the PET scan, and we both looked at each other, and I said, well, where is it, Dr. Indu? She said, Tammy, it's gone. To me, that was a miracle.
INDUMATHY VARADARAJAN: There are very few institutions, 20 or less, that are high performing, that perform more than five to six infusions a year. I consider this an honor to be able to treat patients like Bob, to be able to give such cutting-edge therapy to people, and to see it work in front of you. I would say that the future is very bright and hopes that for him.
CRAIG PORTELL: It is a very big thing that we have a Comprehensive Cancer Center here in Virginia. When I first met Bob, he could not have traveled to a major academic center that he couldn't drive to. Some people are sick enough, where that's just not possible.
TAMMY FALTER: He feels great. And he's back to doing all of his activities that he did and if not better than he was doing them before.
BOB FALTER: Dr. Indu, Dr. Portell, UVA, have given me an extension on my contract with life. So it's been good. And now we're healthy and happy. We got a wonderful life back.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
How We Treat Lymphoma
We can cure some forms of lymphoma. We can manage but not cure others.
Standard cancer therapies like chemotherapy and radiation can be effective against lymphoma. But we have lots of other treatments.
UVA Health helped develop some of the latest treatments. These include therapies that target cancer without hurting healthy cells.
We have a lot of experience in treating lymphoma with:
- Stem cell transplant (also known as bone marrow transplant)
- CAR T-cell therapy
- BiTE therapy
- Targeted therapy
- Biologic therapy
If your lymphoma is life-threatening or resists standard therapy, you may need to take advantage of our B-cell and T-cell lymphoma clinical trials, including some that are the first in the nation.
Bone Marrow Transplant
We can treat some types of lymphoma with a stem cell transplant. Stem cells are made in the bone marrow. So this is also called bone marrow transplant.
Healthy stem cells from yourself or a donor can give you a healthy immune system and cure your cancer. The stem cells create new blood cells in your body. If successful, the new cells have no cancer.
A stem cell transplant still requires chemotherapy and sometimes radiation. But it can offer a lot of hope. And we’re with you through the entire journey.
Learn if a stem cell transplant is right for you.
Blood Transfusion
If you are short of breath, very tired, or are in danger of serious bleeding, you might need a transfusion. This means we bolster your blood with fresh blood cells. You’ll get this blood through an IV.
Plasma Exchange
This procedure cleans out your plasma. Plasma is the liquid part in your blood that doesn’t have cells.
Your condition can put too much protein in your plasma. This thickens the plasma, so your blood doesn’t circulate well. Plasmapheresis separates your blood cells from the plasma. We then clean the plasma and return the blood to your body.
Targeted Therapy
Newer medicines can block specific proteins in cancer cells to stop their growth or kill them. Targeted therapy can also boost your immune system. This medicine can come in pill or IV form.
Targeted therapy medications can make other treatments, like chemo or radiation, more effective. We can also use targeted therapies if other treatments fail.
CAR T-Cell Therapy
CAR T-cell therapy (also called CAR-T therapy and CART therapy) uses your own immune system cells to destroy specific cancers in your body.
If the usual B-cell lymphoma treatments don't work for you, CAR T-Cell therapy might be a solution. You may be a candidate if you’ve failed two lines of therapy for:
- Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
- Follicular lymphoma
- Mantle cell lymphoma
See if CAR T cell therapy is right for you.
Leading the Way With Clinical Trials
We are always looking for better ways to treat lymphoma. We do this through clinical trials.
We’re actively researching new therapies for aggressive B-cell lymphoma, like mantle cell lymphoma, that can stop responding to drugs.
UVA Health experts are leaders in the Global T-Cell Lymphoma Consortium. We're among the first in the country to bring promising treatments for aggressive and rare lymphomas like:
- Peripheral T-cell lymphoma
- Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma
At UVA Health, you’ll also find extensive resources. We have an experienced and caring team of nurses, social workers, nutritionists, care coordinators and many others. Together, we'll guide you through life after a lymphoma diagnosis.