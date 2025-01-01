LVAD: Left Ventricular Assist Devices

Heart failure patients have a very difficult situation. They have an advanced disease. They often clinically do not feel well because they have difficulties with breathing. And it's a very scary situation to be in, knowing that your heart is failing.

About eight years ago, I started to have heart problems that were perhaps related to my congenital heart defect. I had rhythmic difficulties and difficulties with flow. And various solutions would work temporarily but not permanently.

And so I ended up being diagnosed as a candidate for heart transplant after having heart failure. During that time, a year ago-- almost exactly a year ago-- I had this device, this left ventricular assist device, as it's called. And so that's enabled me to function well in anticipation of getting a heart transplant.

When hearts are failing, we can sometimes implant what's called a left ventricular assist device, which is a pump that's surgically placed to take over a lot of the pumping function of the heart to keep people alive.

We do the full spectrum of heart surgery in patients with heart failure, including coronary bypass, grafting, mitral valve surgery. And then in patients with advanced heart failure, offering device therapies, such as ventricular assist devices, which help the heart pump, and heart transplantation for people with end-stage heart failure.

So patients with heart failure can be treated with a range of therapies, from medications to surgery to, even with severe disease like Mr. Wolf, left ventricular assist devices and heart transplant. Here at UVA, we have specialists in that whole spectrum of care who can offer the most appropriate treatment for the right patient at the right time.

Being able to offer them therapy that gives them back their life is the ultimate reward.

For more information, visit NBC29.com. Count on us for your family.