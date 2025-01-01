Lung Cancer Treatments
You’ve learned that you have lung cancer and need to start treatment. You want to make sure that you have access to great care and a wide selection of lung cancer treatments. You’re worried, and you need support.
At UVA Health, we’ll do everything we can to see you as soon as possible. Here, you’ll find the expertise of a top cancer center without the hassle of a major city.
Big Expertise & Small-Town Feel
Our doctors are leaders in their fields. They literally write the textbooks on how best to beat lung cancer and other lung diseases. They also take the time to listen to each patient.
We have participated in clinical trials for medicines, procedures, and radiation treatments that have changed the standard of care for lung cancer. And we offer the personalized, caring support you’d expect from a small-town hospital.
We Focus Only on Chest (Thoracic) Conditions
From diagnosis to surgery to other treatments you may need, you’ll have a close-knit team of experts. We focus only on cancers and diseases of the chest area.
You won’t find more specialized care anywhere.
Advanced Treatments in Lung Cancer
Watch expert Richard Hall, MD, review the options.
Transcript
There are a number of different kinds of lung cancer.
One would be non-small cell lung cancer.
Another would be small cell lung cancer. Small cell lung cancer is a faster growing, more aggressive type of lung cancer.
When I explain to patients our treatment options, specifically toward non-small cell lung cancer, I often explain we have oral medications.
Immunotherapy is an infusion. It helps cells within your body, that are already trying to attack your lung cancer, do a better job of attacking your lung cancer.
And then a third option that we do still use quite a bit is chemotherapy. Often, we use chemotherapy in combination with another type of medicine, most likely immunotherapy. This combination of chemotherapy and immunotherapy leads to significantly improved survival, long-term survival for patients, which is ultimately our goal.
A newer type of medicine that we're just now starting to use more of, and I think we'll be using more of in the future, are medicines that are called antibody-drug conjugates. The way I describe it is there's, essentially, a missile, which is an antibody that brings a small warhead to the tumor.
So that's a really promising option, right now, only a few people with lung cancer, but that might be more of an option in the future.
Types of Treatment for Lung Cancer
The treatment you need will depend on the type of lung cancer you have. Our team can recommend the best treatment path for small-cell lung cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and other types of chest cancer.
Depending on your case, we may recommend:
- Surgery
- Radiation therapy
- Immunotherapy
- Chemotherapy
- Combination therapy
- Oral medication
- BiTE Therapy
Lung Cancer Treatments Tailored for You
Lung cancer tends to develop later in life, when you might be dealing with other health issues. We will tailor a treatment plan based on:
- How healthy you are
- The type and genetic profile of your cancer
- If it is operable and/or if it has spread to other organs
Lung Cancer Surgery
Surgery can offer the best chance of a cure for lung cancer. At UVA Health, our thoracic surgeons are experts at lung cancer surgery. They've earned the nation’s highest possible rating for performing lung cancer surgery.
See how we shrink, kill, and remove lung cancer tumors.
Radiation Focused on Lungs
Lungs move as we breathe. This makes targeting radiation hard. So our radiation oncologists use the most precise technology to target tumors with cancer-killing radiation.
Learn more about TomoTherapy.
Immunotherapy: A Boost to Your Immune System
At UVA Health, you’ll find the latest treatments in immunotherapy. These medicines help your immune system to better recognize and destroy cancer cells. These drugs target specific genetic mutations in certain types of lung cancer, so not everyone is a candidate. Our expert medical oncologists will help find the medicines that work best against your type of cancer.
People with advanced lung cancers live months, and even years, longer with immunotherapy.
Chemotherapy & Combination Therapy
We may recommend using two or more different treatments together, such as chemotherapy and immunotherapy or chemotherapy and targeted therapy. This approach is often more effective than using a single treatment alone.
Oral Medication
Targeted therapy drugs target specific genes or proteins found in cancer cells. They can be more effective and have fewer side effects than traditional chemotherapy.
Treatment for Advanced Lung Cancer
Many lung cancers are found in an advanced stage, when it’s not always possible to remove the cancer with surgery. Or surgery may be too dangerous for you, due to the health of your heart and lungs.
To make breathing easier and relieve other symptoms, we can offer several types of procedures, including:
- Thoracentesis: We insert a needle into the space between the lungs and chest wall (pleural space) to draw out excess fluid and return the lung to full expansion.
- Pleurodesis: We place a chemical substance in the chest cavity that surrounds the lungs. The substance causes the two pleural (lining of the lung) layers to stick together, eliminating the space between them. This allows the lung to stay expanded and prevents fluid from building up and compressing the lung
The Latest Treatments
At UVA Health, our experts oversee several clinical trials testing new therapies for lung cancer. These trials give our patients access to the next generation of treatments before they are widely available.
Find a clinical trial.