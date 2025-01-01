Lumpectomy & Biopsy

Facing breast cancer is scary. You may be worried about losing your breast. But treatment has come a long way. And at UVA Health, you'll find experts who specialize in lumpectomy and other types of breast-conserving surgery. They have the expertise to know if you're a good candidate for this type of therapy.

Why UVA Health for Breast Cancer Surgery?

At UVA Health, you'll find a Breast Care Center of Excellence, designated by the American College of Radiology and accredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers.

Our surgical oncologists are highly trained in performing cancer surgery on the breast. Our surgeons do a lot of lumpectomies. This gives our patients the best possible outcomes. They're also expertly skilled in:

Excisional biopsy

Partial mastectomy

Skin and nipple-sparing mastectomy

Sentinel lymph node biopsy

Axillary dissection

Port insertion

Level 1 Oncoplastics - a cosmetic approach that minimizes signs of an operation

We use the latest technology. Radar localization technology makes removing a cancer lump easier and more precise. It also helps us remove less healthy breast tissue.

Lumpectomy or Mastectomy?

A lumpectomy may be recommended over a mastectomy (removing the entire breast). Lumpectomy is often done if the tumor is small and confined to one area of the breast.

With a lumpectomy, the surgeon removes the tumor and a small amount of surrounding tissue from the breast. This preserves as much of the breast as possible. This is a common and important treatment option, especially in the early stages of the disease.

Our breast surgeons have the expertise to determine if lumpectomy is right for you. It depends on several factors: