Lower back pain along with weakness, pain, or other issues in your legs or with walking could be a sign of lumbar stenosis, a type of spinal stenosis. It happens when certain spaces inside your spine (either the spinal canal or nerve passageways, called foramen) become narrow.

If the foramen becomes narrow, it's called lumbar foraminal stenosis. You may get both types of lumbar stenosis. Other than lower back pain, lumbar stenosis can cause pain, burning, or tingling in your legs or buttocks, and issues with your bladder and bowels. In severe cases, you may have issues moving your legs.

If you have lumbar stenosis, you may have been born with it (congenital). But most cases of it show up in patients over age 50. When that's the case, it's a result of aging and wear and tear on your spine. Other common causes include osteoarthritis, degenerative disc disease, or bone spurs.

Lumbar Stenosis Treatment at UVA Health

We may check your spine for lumbar stenosis using X-rays, CT scanning, or an MRI. In some cases, we'll use myelography, a special test that can show problems inside your spine.

There are several nonsurgical treatments that can help relieve your lumbar stenosis symptoms.