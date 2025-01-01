Lumbar Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment

If you've noticed low back pain that's come on gradually and seems to be getting worse, you may have lumbar degenerative disc disease (DDD). This condition is common in aging adults. The intervertebral discs serve as the spine’s shock absorbers and, as we age, discs gradually dry out, losing strength and resiliency. In most people, these changes are gradual. In fact, you may not know you have DDD.

Lumbar Degenerative Disc Disease Diagnosis & Treatment at UVA Health

Your doctor will ask your medical history, perform a physical exam, and order diagnostic tests that may include:

Most cases of lumbar degenerative disc disease do not require surgery. Many different nonsurgical treatments can help relieve symptoms.