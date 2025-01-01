Low T & Testosterone Replacement Therapy

Hypogonadism, or Low Testosterone

Hypogonadism, also known as low testosterone or “low T,” can lead to symptoms of:

• A decreased energy and libido

• Trouble building lean muscle mass

• Moodiness

• Difficulty concentrating

• Loss of bone density

Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT): Is It for You?

You must have some or all of these symptoms and have low testosterone levels verified by a blood test in order to be considered for TRT.

Evaluation & Choice: The First Steps

Before TRT, you’ll need an evaluation by your doctor for risk factors, like prostate and breast cancer.

Of the main options for TRT, each has its benefits and disadvantages. The decision about which one is right for you will depend on your personal preferences and a discussion with your doctor. In some cases, different insurance companies may cover one option and not another, which we’ll help you take into consideration.

Monitoring Your Treatment

While undergoing TRT, you’ll be monitored regularly (usually every 3-6 months) to confirm symptom control, measure your testosterone levels and check for potentially dangerous side effects.

The follow-up regimen usually consists of:

• Physical exam every 6 months, including digital rectal exam to assess for signs of prostate enlargement and prostate cancer

• Blood work every 3-6 months for testosterone levels and other hormones

• Blood work every 6 months for lipids, hemoglobin and hematocrit and PSA (prostate-specific antigen)

If the desired effects aren’t achieved with your initial choice, we can try a different option to see if it’s a better fit for you, your health and your lifestyle.

Types of TRT

You and your doctor can choose from a range of TRT options.