Liver resection removes tumors from your liver. The operation aims to take the whole tumor and make sure no tumor tissue remains. We do this with all liver tumors, with or without cancer.

Who Needs Liver Resection?

You might need this surgery if you have:

Liver cancer

Liver cysts

Adenomas

Hemangiomas

Colon cancer that's spread to the liver

A Healthy Liver

A healthy liver helps when you have liver surgery.

We can remove a large part of your liver healthy liver. And, after a liver resection, a healthy liver will grow back. This takes about 6 - 8 weeks.

If you have liver disease, your liver can't grow back.

Types of Liver Tumor Removal

Traditional liver tumor removal requires:

General anesthesia

2-5 hours in surgery

3-7 days in the hospital

Some patients can have a laparoscopic liver resection. This method uses a few small cuts instead of one big one. This gives you:

Less pain

Shorter hospital stay

Faster recovery

Liver Surgery Recovery

Before you go home, we'll make sure you have all the resources you need to heal. This includes instructions for care, treating pain and being active.

Our nutritionists will work with you to plan your diet. Good nutrition with high-protein foods will help your liver grow back.

Possible Complications

Talk to your provider about these risks and how to avoid them: