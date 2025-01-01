A diagnosis of liver cancer can leave you with a lot of questions. What should you do? Get a second opinion? What treatment will work best?

The treatment you need depends on many factors. Your liver health and cancer stage play a role. You'll tell us what feels right for you. Together, we'll figure out next steps. We'll make sure you get the care and support you need along the way.

Advanced Diagnostics & Treatments

Imaging scans help us find liver tumors. To get a detailed picture of your liver, we use:

X-ray

Angiogram

Computed tomography (CT) scan

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan

Laparoscopy

These scans will help us see if we can do surgery. We can either:

Remove part of the liver through surgery

Replace your liver with a liver transplant

Sometimes, we can treat smaller tumors with ablation. Ablation doesn't remove tumors. It destroys them. We can do this by:

Freezing the tumors, called cryosurgery

Killing tumors with alcohol, or ethanol ablation

We can also kill tumor cells through embolization. In this procedure, we cut off the blood flow to cancer cells.

We're the first center in Virginia to offer histotripsy for liver cancer. This treatment uses sound waves to destroy liver tumor cells. Read more about histotripsy.

Medications can't cure cancer in the liver. But they can ease symptoms. They include:

Radiation therapy

Chemotherapy

Sorafenib (Nexavar)

Biological therapy

Your Liver Cancer Risk

If you have chronic liver disease and cirrhosis, you're at risk for liver cancer. Get a liver ultrasound every 6 months.

Several factors increase your risk of liver cancer. These include chronic hepatitis, heavy alcohol use and inherited metabolic disorders. You'll also need monitoring if you have colorectal or neuroendocrine cancer.

Worried about liver cancer? See a doctor if you have: