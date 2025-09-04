A liver biopsy obtains a sample of your liver tissue in order to evaluate:

Elevated liver enzymes, bilirubin, copper or iron in the blood

An enlarged liver

The severity of liver diseases

The progress of therapy for liver diseases

A liver mass

The state of your liver after a liver transplant

About the Procedure

A liver biopsy:

May require local anesthesia, given as an injection or with an oral sedative

Lasts about 15-20 minutes

May cause mild pain or cramping at the biopsy site, and/or pain in your right shoulder; the pain should last less than 30 minutes

Test results take 1-2 weeks

Types of Liver Biopsies

We use different techniques used to do a liver biopsy, including:

Conventional liver biopsy

Laparoscopic liver biopsy — done when the biopsy needs to be taken from a specific area of the liver

Transvenous liver biopsy — done if your blood clots poorly or you have a lot of fluid in your abdomen

Conventional Liver Biopsy

You will lie on your back with your right hand behind your head. An ultrasound or CT scan may be used to help guide the placement of the needle. The skin will be cleaned. Next, medication will be injected to numb the area. A small incision will be made. You will need to exhale and hold your breath while the needle is inserted. Sometimes, the needle will need to be inserted several times. After the procedure, the area will be bandaged.

Laparoscopic Liver Biopsy

Your doctor will make a tiny incision. A long tool with a camera on the end will be passed into your abdomen in the area of the liver. It will send images of the liver to a TV screen. Additional incisions will be made to pass other tools. These tools will be used to remove samples of the liver.

Transvenous Liver Biopsy

A tiny flexible tube will be threaded into a vein in your neck or groin. This tube will be threaded all the way into the veins in your liver. A biopsy needle will be passed through the tube to get a biopsy sample.

Preparing for the Procedure

Before your biopsy: