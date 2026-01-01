Sometimes our bodies store fat in places that feel out of proportion. Even with diet or exercise, those areas may not change. Liposuction can help contour and refine those areas for smoother results.

What Is Liposuction?

Liposuction, sometimes called lipo, is a body contouring procedure that removes fat through small incisions using suction.

It can help:

Reduce stubborn fat deposits

Improve body contour and proportion

Enhance muscle definition

Refine results from other surgeries

Liposuction is not a weight loss procedure. It works best for patients who are at or near their goal weight with good skin elasticity.

Areas Commonly Treated

Liposuction techniques are used to treat many areas of the body, including:

Abdomen

Flanks (love handles)

Hips

Inner and outer thighs

Upper arms

Chin and neck

Male breast tissue

Liposuction is often combined with procedures such as a tummy tuck, facelift, or male breast reduction to enhance overall results.

What Happens During the Liposuction Procedure?

Liposuction is typically performed as outpatient surgery using local anesthesia with IV sedation or general anesthesia.

During the procedure:

Small incisions are made in discreet locations

A cannula is inserted to loosen fat

Excess fat is suctioned out

Incisions are closed or left open briefly for drainage

Surgeons remove fat carefully to maintain smooth, natural contours.

Liposuction vs. Tummy Tuck

Liposuction removes excess fat. It does not tighten loose skin or repair separated abdominal muscles.

If you have loose or hanging skin, a tummy tuck may be a better solution for you. In some cases, liposuction is combined with a tummy tuck to improve contour.

We’ll determine the safest and most effective approach for your body.

Liposuction Recovery

Recovery varies depending on the size of the treated area and the technique used.

You may have:

Swelling

Bruising

Soreness

Temporary numbness

Most patients:

Return to light activities within a few days

Resume non-physical work within about a week

Gradually return to exercise with surgeon approval

You’ll need to wear a compression garment for 4 to 6 weeks to reduce swelling and support smooth contours.

Swelling improves steadily over several weeks. Your final results will become more visible as swelling goes away.