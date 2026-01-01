Laser resurfacing is a skin laser treatment that improves wrinkles, sun damage, scars, uneven tone, and texture. It uses focused light energy to remove damaged skin or stimulate new collagen.

As we age, skin loses collagen and elasticity. Sun exposure can also cause discoloration and rough texture. Laser skin resurfacing helps refresh the skin and improve overall tone and smoothness.

What Is Laser Resurfacing?

Laser resurfacing is a procedure that uses controlled light energy to treat the skin. Depending on the type of laser used, the treatment can:

• Remove the outer layer of damaged skin

• Stimulate collagen production deeper in the skin

• Improve texture and tone

• Reduce fine lines and wrinkles

• Improve acne scars

• Treat sun damage and pigmentation

There are two main categories: ablative and non-ablative lasers. Many modern treatments use fractional laser technology which treats a controlled fracture of the skin surface to reduce risks and shorten down time.

Types of Laser Skin Treatment

We offer several types of laser skin treatment.

Ablative Laser

An ablative laser removes the outer layer of skin (epidermis) and heats the deeper layer (dermis). This stimulates collagen production and new skin growth.

Common ablative lasers include:

• Erbium laser

• CO2 laser

Fully ablative laser resurfacing treats the entire skin surface and produces more dramatic results but requires more downtime. This treatment type is not recommend for all skin tones.

Non-Ablative Laser

A non-ablative laser heats the deeper skin layers without removing the surface. This stimulates collagen while leaving the outer layer intact.

Non-ablative treatments have less downtime but may require multiple sessions for full effect.

Fractional Laser

Fractional laser technology treats only a fraction of the skin at a time. Tiny columns of treated skin are surrounded by untreated skin, which speeds healing and reduces risks during treatments.

Fractional laser resurfacing can be ablative or non-ablative. It offers strong results with shorter recovery compared to traditional full-field ablative treatments.

What Can Laser Resurfacing Treat?

Laser skin resurfacing can improve:

• Fine lines and wrinkles

• Sun damage

• Age spots

• Uneven skin tone

• Acne scars

• Surgical scars

• Rough texture

• Enlarged pores

Laser treatments cannot tighten severely sagging skin or remove deep folds. In those cases, procedures like facelift surgery or dermal fillers may be more appropriate.

Is Laser Resurfacing Right for Me?

You may consider laser resurfacing if you:

• Want smoother skin texture

• Have sun damage

• Notice fine wrinkles

• Have acne scars

• Want brighter, more even skin

Your skin type and tone matter when choosing the right laser. People with darker skin tones may have a higher risk of pigmentation changes, so careful evaluation is important.

How Is Laser Resurfacing Performed?

Laser resurfacing is done in the office.

For lighter treatments, you may not need anesthesia. For deeper ablative laser procedures, your provider may use topical numbing cream, nerve blocks, or sedation.

During treatment:

• Protective eyewear is placed

• The laser is applied in controlled passes

• You may feel warmth or mild snapping sensations

A full-face fractional erbium laser treatment typically takes 30 minutes.

What Is Recovery Like?

Recovery depends on the type of laser used.

After ablative laser resurfacing:

• Skin will appear red and swollen

• Peeling or crusting may occur

• Healing usually takes 7-14 days

• Redness may last several weeks

After non-ablative or fractional treatments:

• Mild redness and swelling

• Minimal peeling

• Downtime is often just a few days

Keeping the skin moisturized is critical during healing. Avoid picking or scrubbing treated areas.

When Will I See Results?

Some improvement appears as swelling resolves. Collagen production continues over several weeks to months.

What Are the Risks?

Laser resurfacing is generally safe when performed by experienced providers. Possible risks include:

• Redness

• Swelling

• Hyperpigmentation or hypopigmentation (darkening or lightening of skin color)

• Scarring (rare)

• Reactivation of cold sores

If you have a history of cold sores, you may need to take antiviral medication before treatment.

People who smoke heal more slowly and have a higher risk of complications. People with a history of radiation treatment may not be a candidate for laser treatment. Please discuss this with your provider prior to your treatment.

Is Laser Skin Tightening the Same as Laser Resurfacing?

Some laser treatments can stimulate collagen and provide mild skin tightening. However, laser resurfacing is best for improving texture, tone, and fine lines. It does not replace surgical lifting procedures.