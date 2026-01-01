Kybella for Double Chin

Fullness under the chin — often called a double chin — can change your profile and how you feel in photos. Even with diet and exercise, this area may not respond the way you want.

Kybella is a nonsurgical injectable treatment that reduces fat in the submental area (the area under the chin). It offers gradual improvement without incisions or surgery.

What Is Kybella?

Kybella is an FDA-approved injectable treatment made from deoxycholic acid. Deoxycholic acid is a substance your body naturally produces to help break down dietary fat.

When injected into the submental area, Kybella destroys fat cells. Once those fat cells are gone, they cannot store or accumulate fat again.

Who May Benefit From Kybella?

Kybella may be right for you if you:

Have a pocket of fat under the chin

Have good skin tone in the neck

Want a nonsurgical treatment

Are comfortable with gradual results

Understand you may need multiple treatments

Prefer little to no downtime

Kybella works best for people with isolated submental fullness — not loose skin or muscle banding in the neck. If skin laxity or neck bands are the main concern, your surgeon may recommend other treatments, such as liposuction or neck lift surgery.

What Kybella Does — and Doesn’t Do

Kybella reduces fat under the chin.

It does not:

• Tighten loose skin

• Lift neck muscles

• Treat the full neck

• Replace a neck lift

Your surgeon will help determine whether the fullness under your chin comes from fat, loose skin, muscle banding, or a combination of these.

What Are Kybella Treatments Like?

Kybella is an office-based injectable treatment.

Your provider will:

• Mark the treatment area

• Use a fine needle to place small injections under the chin

• Apply ice or numbing measures to improve comfort

Each session takes about 15 to 20 minutes.

You can return to most normal activities afterward, though swelling is expected.

What to Expect After Kybella

Swelling is common and often noticeable. Many patients describe the area feeling firm or full for several days.

Other possible side effects of Kybella include:

• Bruising

• Tenderness

• Redness

• Numbness

• Temporary trouble swallowing

• Facial muscle weakness

• Nerve injury in the jaw (rare)

Temporary weakness of the marginal mandibular nerve can cause an uneven smile. This is uncommon and typically resolves.

Your provider will review your medical history carefully before treatment.

Kybella is not recommended for people with certain medical conditions or difficulty swallowing.

How Long Does It Take to See Results?

Results develop gradually.

Most people begin to notice improvement about 4 weeks after treatment. The body continues to process treated fat over time.

You may need multiple sessions to achieve your desired level of fat reduction.

How Many Kybella Treatments Are Needed?

Most patients need 2-4 treatment sessions spaced about 4-6 weeks apart.

Some people need up to 6 sessions depending on the amount of fat and their goals.

Your treatment plan will be customized for you.

Does Kybella Work?

Clinical studies show that Kybella effectively reduces fat in the submental area.

Because treated fat cells are permanently destroyed, results can last as long as you maintain a stable weight.

Kybella vs. Other Options

Other ways to address a double chin include:

Chin liposuction: Removes fat surgically through small access incisions for more immediate results.

Direct lipectomy: Removes fat surgically through an incision hidden under the chin

Neck lift surgery: Addresses loose skin, muscle banding, and excess fat

Your surgeon will help you compare options based on your anatomy and goals.

Is Kybella Safe?

When performed by trained professionals, Kybella is generally safe and well tolerated.

The most common side effect is swelling. Rare risks include nerve injury in the jaw and trouble swallowing.

A detailed consultation helps ensure that Kybella is the right injectable treatment for you.