Living with kidney failure, also called end-stage renal disease, is hard. It means 85-90% of your kidney function is gone. You’re dealing with a lot of difficult symptoms from toxins building up in your blood — weakness, shortness of breath, swelling, nausea, and trouble thinking. And you have to choose between complex treatment options.

At UVA Health, we’re here with you every step of the way. We'll help you stay as healthy as possible and find the best treatment.

Kidney Failure Treatment at UVA Health

Our team of kidney care experts will help you choose the right treatment for you.

Dialysis

One treatment for kidney failure is dialysis, which means using a machine to filter toxins and waste from your blood. We can help you get dialysis at home or in one of our centers. No matter which option you choose, you’ll get the highest quality care from UVA Health. You’ll also benefit from our support services.

Kidney Transplant

Our expert surgeons at UVA Transplant Center have been performing kidney transplants for more than 40 years.

Learn about getting referral, the evaluation process, and everything you need to know before kidney transplant.

We’ll be here for you long after your kidney transplant. Learn more about support from our transplant coordinators and team.

Medications & Nutrition

We'll work with you to make diet changes to help your kidney disease. We may also give you medicine to: