As we get older, our joints tend to break down due to wear and tear. For many of us, advanced osteoarthritis is a fact of life. If the resulting hip, knee, or shoulder pain becomes too much to bear, joint replacement surgery may offer relief.

UVA Health is home to some of Virginia's top orthopedic surgeons. Our highly trained and knowledgeable experts collaborate to create personalized treatment plans, which may include hip, knee, or shoulder replacement surgery. Count on our team for complete support from preparation to recovery to make your journey a positive experience.

Joint Replacement Surgery at UVA Health

At UVA Health, we have some of the top orthopedic surgeons in Virginia. You'll get care from experts with skills and experience not available everywhere.

We've earned:

The gold seal of approval for outstanding care from The Joint Commission

Find out why so many people trust UVA Health for their:

Your Joint Replacement Experience

We do everything we can to make your journey a positive experience:

Same-day procedures

High-tech robotics

Complete support from preparation to recovery

Faster, Safer Healing

We use a special process, Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS), to help you recover from surgery faster and safer. This includes:

Step-by step education on what to expect

Lowering your physical stress before, during, and after surgery

A pain medication plan that lowers addiction risks

Post-surgery care that speeds your recovery

We work with you to develop your personalized plan. This improves your surgery experience and gets you home as soon as possible.