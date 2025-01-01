Joint Replacement Surgery
As we get older, our joints tend to break down due to wear and tear. For many of us, advanced osteoarthritis is a fact of life. If the resulting hip, knee, or shoulder pain becomes too much to bear, joint replacement surgery may offer relief.
UVA Health is home to some of Virginia's top orthopedic surgeons. Our highly trained and knowledgeable experts collaborate to create personalized treatment plans, which may include hip, knee, or shoulder replacement surgery. Count on our team for complete support from preparation to recovery to make your journey a positive experience.
Joint Replacement Surgery at UVA Health
At UVA Health, we have some of the top orthopedic surgeons in Virginia. You'll get care from experts with skills and experience not available everywhere.
We've earned:
- The gold seal of approval for outstanding care from The Joint Commission
Find out why so many people trust UVA Health for their:
Your Joint Replacement Experience
We do everything we can to make your journey a positive experience:
- Same-day procedures
- High-tech robotics
- Complete support from preparation to recovery
Faster, Safer Healing
We use a special process, Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS), to help you recover from surgery faster and safer. This includes:
- Step-by step education on what to expect
- Lowering your physical stress before, during, and after surgery
- A pain medication plan that lowers addiction risks
- Post-surgery care that speeds your recovery
We work with you to develop your personalized plan. This improves your surgery experience and gets you home as soon as possible.
Dancing After Hip Replacements
David Jones, PhD, lived with hip pain from osteoarthritis for years. Hip surgeon Quanjun Cui, MD, described David's hips as "almost fused." But following his hip replacement surgeries, David says they "gave me my life back. Twice."
Why Joint Replacement?
Joint pain can have many causes, including:
- Osteoarthritis
- Inflammatory arthritis
- Rheumatoid arthritis
- Injury
At UVA Health, we try to find joint pain relief for you that doesn't involve surgery. But if other treatments don't work, joint replacement can help you:
- Get back to a favorite sport
- Walk and run again
- Do work or house projects
- Get enough sleep
Is Joint Replacement Right for You?
Not everyone with osteoarthritis or other pain gets surgery. You may not be ready for surgery if you have:
- History of blood clots
- Infections, like gum disease or urinary tract
- Long-term illness
- Obesity
- Poorly controlled medical conditions like diabetes
- Tobacco use
These risks can be overcome. We'll explore ways to get you in shape for surgery, if possible.
- Virtual Visits
Live far away? We'll connect with you online. Using telehealth technology, we can review your X-rays. We can consult with your local providers and help you map out next steps.
- Need Validation?
Getting a second opinion from our experts can help you decide on a treatment. We might offer options you didn't know you had. Or we'll provide research-backed insights to confirm the best course of action.
- Revision Surgery
Joint replacements don't last forever. At some point, your artificial knee, hip, or shoulder could need an upgrade. Sometimes, too, joint surgery isn’t as successful as you hoped. At UVA, we're the go-to resource for revision surgery in the state.