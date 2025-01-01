Joint Pain Treatment: Explore Your Options

Whether your joint pain and stiffness is chronic or from an injury, we have options for joint pain treatment.

First Steps: Ease Joint Pain at Home

You can take steps now to protect your joints. Staying healthy with food and exercise helps. But to slow cartilage breakdown and protect your joints:

Stop or reduce activities that hurt, like climbing stairs.

Try swimming or cycling instead of running. It’s less stressful on your knees and hips.

Lose weight. Extra pounds make joints work harder and break down faster.

You might also try:

Pain medications

Applying heat or ice

Ointments or creams

Interested in home remedies? Use caution. Some products can do more harm than good. At best, they just don't work. Popular supplements like glucosamine and chondroitin supplements help some but lack scientific backing. Do some research and talk to your provider.

Joint Pain Treatment

Joint Pain Treatment Without Surgery

If you need help staying active, see your provider. They can help you decide on next steps. We want to keep you up and moving.

Our joint pain specialists can provide, recommend, or connect you to services, like: