A well-defined jawline creates strong facial structure. Jaw implant surgery enhances the width and projection of the lower jaw.

Some people have a naturally narrow jaw. Others lose definition over time. Jaw implants add structure and improve lower face balance.

What Is Jaw Implant Surgery?

Jaw implant surgery places custom-shaped implants along the back portion of the lower jaw to enhance width and contour.

Jaw implants are different from chin implants. Chin implants enhance the front of the jaw, while jaw implants define the sides and angle of the jaw.

In some cases, fat transfer may provide subtle contouring, but implants provide stronger more defined change.

Is a Jaw Implant Right for Me?

You may consider jaw implant surgery if you:

• Want a stronger jawline

• Feel your lower face lacks definition

• Want improved facial balance

• Desire long-lasting contour

Jaw implants are sometimes combined with chin implants or rhinoplasty.

How Is Jaw Implant Surgery Done?

Jaw implants are typically placed through small incisions inside the mouth. This avoids visible scars.

The implants are positioned along the jawbone and secured in place.

Surgery is performed as an outpatient procedure under general anesthesia.

What Is Recovery Like?

Swelling and mild bruising are common in the first 1-2 weeks.

You may notice:

• Tightness

• Mild soreness

• Temporary numbness

Most patients return to non-strenuous work within about one week.

How Long Do Jaw Implants Last?

Jaw implants are designed to be permanent and do not require routine replacement.

What Are the Risks?

Risks may include:

• Infection

• Implant shifting

• Asymmetry

• Temporary nerve changes

Your surgeon will review all risks before surgery.