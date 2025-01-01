Isthmic spondylolisthesis is a spinal condition where one vertebra slips forward over the vertebra below. It’s caused by a defect, or fracture, of the pars interarticularis, a bone that connects the upper and lower facet joints. You may inherit the defect or obtain a fracture by the accumulative affects of spinal stress. Sometimes isthmic spondylolisthesis affects young athletes.

Symptoms of Isthmic Spondylolisthesis

Although isthmic spondylolisthesis can cause spinal instability, not all patients find the condition painful. Symptoms of isthmic spondylolisthesis may include:

Low back pain

Sciatica

Muscle spasms

Leg weakness

Tight hamstring muscles

Irregular gait or limp

Causes of Isthmic Spondylolisthesis

Isthmic spondylolisthesis may result from failure of bone to form properly. Accumulated physical stress to the spine may cause weak or insufficiently formed vertebral structures to break. Repeated heavy lifting, stooping over or twisting may also cause small fractures to occur and lead to a vertebral slip. Weightlifters, football players, and gymnasts may suffer from this disorder because of considerable spinal stress.

Diagnosis & Treatment at UVA Health

Your doctor will ask your medical history and perform a physical exam. Your doctor may also order diagnostic tests that include:

X-rays

CT scans

MRI scans

Classification of Isthmic Spondylolisthesis

At UVA Health, we use the Meyerding Grading System to classify the degree of vertebral slippage. Slips are graded on the basis of the percentage that one vertebral body has slipped forward over the vertebral body below.

Grade I: 1-24%

Grade II: 25-49%

Grade III: 50-74%

Grade IV: 75-99%

Grade V: Complete slip (100%), known as spondyloptosis

Your doctor considers the degree of slip and factors, such as intractable pain and neurological symptoms, when deciding on the most suitable treatment. Most cases of isthmic spondylolisthesis are Grade I or II. As a general guideline, the more severe slips (Grades III and above) are most likely to require surgical intervention.