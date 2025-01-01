Islet cells help your body begin to regulate blood glucose and prevent hypoglycemia.

Over the past ten years, our team has performed more than 200 human islet isolations, 27 pancreatic islet auto transplants and six human islet allotransplants under two investigational new drugs. We’ve provided more than 50 million human islets to diabetes researchers around the world, accelerating the pace of discovery in diabetes research.

Islet cells are clusters of cells that help your body regulate blood glucose and insulin. There are around one million islets in a healthy adult pancreas, each containing a few thousand cells.

Beta cells, which detect sugar in your blood and then release insulin to maintain normal blood sugar levels, are one type of cells within an islet. Type 1 diabetes occurs when your body’s immune system mistakenly identifies these beta cells as harmful and destroys them. Thus, your pancreas is no longer able to regulate the body’s blood sugar levels. An islet cell transplant is one option to treat this condition.