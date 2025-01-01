Inpatient Epilepsy Monitoring

It may take more than a clinic visit to properly diagnose your epilepsy. Staying in the Epilepsy Monitoring Unit (EMU) gives us the time to:

Diagnose why you're having seizures

Determine the type of seizures you're having to decide proper medication

Modify medication because of toxicity concerns or continued seizures

Find the exact location and cause of seizures within your brain to determine if you are a candidate for surgery

How We Monitor Epilepsy

During a hospital stay we may perform tests including:

Video electroencephalograph (EEG) monitoring to help our doctors get a clear picture of the patient's illness. An EEG records the electric pulses of the brain by using wire-like electrodes attached to your scalp; we can then observe your episodes using both EEG and video.

to help our doctors get a clear picture of the patient's illness. An EEG records the electric pulses of the brain by using wire-like electrodes attached to your scalp; we can then observe your episodes using both EEG and video. Scans to take images of your brain using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or a computed tomography (CT) scan

using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or a computed tomography (CT) scan Scans to record your brain's electric pulses and to measure how much blood is going to different areas of your brain (EEG and SPECT or single photon emission tomography)

and to measure how much blood is going to different areas of your brain (EEG and SPECT or single photon emission tomography) Neuro-ophthalmologic visual field testing examines possible links between your epilepsy and any eye problems

visual field testing examines possible links between your epilepsy and any eye problems Neuro-psychological testing to examine IQ, memory and speech, helping us learn where your seizures start

We may also conduct certain social and educational assessments, if needed.

How Long Will I Stay in the Hospital?

Testing may take up to a week, even if your insurance only approves one day at a time.

Meeting Your Needs in the EMU

We offer a range of special services to make your visit as comfortable as possible. Ask your provider for more information about the EMU.