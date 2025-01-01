If you’re going to have infusion therapy for the first time, you probably have a lot of questions. Will treatment make you sick? Will it work? You might have a fear of needles. Or, maybe you just feel nervous, because you don’t know what to expect.

The infusion therapy team at UVA has been comforting and supporting people for years. You’ll find caring, experienced nurses, volunteers and staff ready to answer your questions, walk you through the process, and ensure your safety and comfort.

Infusion Therapy: What to Expect

Whether you’re a brand-new patient or an experienced one, we’re here to support you.

Support During Infusion Treatment

One of the biggest challenges of infusion is facing the unknown. If you want someone to talk to, try the infusion concierge. She can listen and help you access resources. We also have care coordinators available to answer your questions.

Avoiding Side Effects

Treatments have changed in the last ten years. You may have heard about negative side effects from them in the past. New medicines have fewer or less severe side effects.

Not sure what to expect? Find out what to bring and the support provided in our infusion FAQs.