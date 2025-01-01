Male Infertility Treatments

[MUSIC PLAYING] RYAN SMITH: We do just a history and physical exam. And then men, in general, have one semen analysis done. Sometimes we'll check hormones to ensure that everything's in check. And that's generally the kind of basis of our initial evaluation. And there may be more specialized testing involved just depending on what we may find.

Thankfully there are a lot of options out there, a lot of treatable conditions. So it may involve surgery in some cases. Sometimes there's medical therapy that we give, but there are a variety of treatments out there. One of the important things for men to realize is that if they are being treated for fertility, that's closely tied to their overall health. So there can be hormonal disorders involved, there can be reproductive tract obstructions, and some rare cases even cancers. So it's really important for them to have that evaluation and to see a fertility specialist.

We have a fellowship program in male fertility. And we also have a PhD who we work with doing research on male fertility, whether that's developing new treatments, diagnostic tools, medications. So we're one of the few centers nationally that really has that available.