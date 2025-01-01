MRI-Guided Surgery: IMRIS
The powerful imaging of our IMRIS™ therapy suite allows neurosurgeons to:
- Instantly evaluate the success of brain tumor removal while in the operating room
- Better position deep-brain stimulators for movement disorders
- Shave vital minutes off treatment times for stroke patients
The IMRIS suite combines magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) with biplane angiography (captures X-rays of arteries and blood flow) for targeted, image-guided treatment.
In the past, neurosurgeons had to wait until after a surgery to see if they had removed the entire tumor — if not, they would have to perform a second surgery.
With IMRIS, real-time MRI scans give neurosurgeons the chance to check their work right away and remove all of the affected brain tissue during a single surgery.
