Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD)
A dangerous heart rhythm problem can put you at risk of sudden cardiac arrest. Having an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) can prevent the worst from happening. This small, battery-operated device monitors the heart’s rhythm and keeps it beating correctly.
If your heart slows down, the ICD can speed it up to normal. If your heart begins to beat unnaturally, the device can shock your heart back to a normal rhythm.
Why ICD Care at UVA Health?
This device wires up to your heart. You need it to work — and to keep working. Our heart surgery and rhythm experts offer the kind of specialty training and experience you can't get everywhere.
ICDs From a UVA Health Cardiologist
ICDs can both restore normal rhythm with painless pacing and, if necessary, provide an electric shock to prevent patients from dying suddenly from very fast heart rhythms.
PAMELA MASON, MD: ICD stands for implantable cardioverter defibrillator, or more commonly, they're known as defibrillators. These are implantable devices. They're somewhat similar to pacemakers. Although, in addition to being able to provide pacing therapy if heart rhythms are very slow, they can also treat dangerous fast heart rhythms. We call those rhythms ventricular tachycardia or ventricular fibrillation, and they can cause patients to die. And so for patients who've experienced those conditions, or we know to be at risk for them, we can get them one of these devices and make sure they're protected from dangerous heart rhythm abnormalities. ICD implantation is actually considered to be a fairly modest procedure. The whole procedure is not done under general anesthesia. We do it under conscious sedation and with some local anesthetic. The whole procedure is done through a two-inch incision in the shoulder. We make a small pocket under the skin for the battery to sit. And then there is one or more wires that goes through the blood vessel under the collarbone and down into the heart. The whole procedure only takes about an hour in most patients, and most patients go home the next day. The University of Virginia defibrillator clinic provides comprehensive care for these devices. Not only do we implant them, but we follow patients long term, and also can provide treatment for any arrhythmias that occur and are treated by the defibrillator. Most patients who have defibrillators live completely normal lives. These devices are small enough and are functional enough that most patients have very little limitation to their lifestyle once they receive them. After patients receive pacemakers or defibrillators, their recovery is usually fairly quick. Most patients go home the next day. They have some arm movement limitations for about a week. But, ultimately, after a complete healing, which occurs in about a month, patients are released to full activities.
Types of ICDs
Medtronic Evera MRI SureScan® ICD System
This ICD allows patients to get routine MRIs.
ICD Alternative: Under the Skin, Not Through the Veins
Most ICDs have leads that go through chest veins and touch the heart. The Subcutaneous Implantable Defibrillator (S-ICD) uses a defibrillation wire that goes under the skin in the chest rather than through the veins.
These devices don't have the capacity to pace the heart and can only treat dangerous heart rhythms with shocks.
Having the ICD Implanted
The procedure doesn't last long. Your hospital stay will only last 1 to 3 days. We'll keep checking to make sure the device works before sending you home.
When the Device is Active
ICD shocks could feel like a light thump or a strong kick in the chest. You may feel lightheaded before the shock. Try to stay calm. Sit or lie down. Let your provider know.
Your doctor may want you to come in for a check-up, particularly if this is the first shock you have received.
If you have multiple shocks in a row or in a day, you should go to the emergency room.