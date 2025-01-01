Immunotherapy for Cancer Treatment

Immunotherapy is a type of biologic therapy. Biologic therapies use living organisms, natural or lab-created, to treat cancer. When we use your own immune system to fight cancer, it’s called immunotherapy. This treatment enhances and supports your body’s own power.

At UVA Health, we continue to research new immune and biologic treatments. Through clinical trials, we strive to expand the ability of immune therapies to fight cancer. You’ll find we have advanced options not available everywhere else.

Types of Immunotherapy

A wide range of therapies exist. Some attack certain types of tumors. Others suppress or kickstart your immune system.

We often turn to immunotherapy and other biologic therapies when other treatments don’t work.

Types include:

Targeted therapies

T-cell transfer

Treatment vaccines

Colony-stimulating factors

Immune checkpoint inhibitors

Immune system modulators

Monoclonal antibodies

What Does Immunotherapy Do?

Immune therapies can:

Get rid of conditions that allow cells to grow uncontrollably

Help your immune system stop the growth of cancer cells

Make cancer cells easier for your immune cells to destroy

Make cancer cells grow like normal cells, to make them less likely to spread

Block the process that changes a normal cell into a cancer cell

Help repair normal cells damaged by chemo or radiation therapy

Prevent a cancer cell from spreading to other parts of your body

What to Expect with Immunotherapy Treatment

How you get treatment, where, and how often you get treatment will depend on your specific situation. You could get immunotherapy:

Through an IV at the infusion center or other location

By mouth in the form of a pill

On your skin for early skin cancer

Side effects vary, depending on the therapy type.

Immunotherapy Highlight: Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

You may have heard that monoclonal antibody infusions prevent severe symptoms in people with COVID-19. This shows how research at UVA continues to develop immunotherapies for a variety of conditions. It also demonstrates the power of this kind of treatment.

We create (mAbs) in a lab. They can:

Rehab your immune system

Interrupt the growth of cancer cells

Tag cancer cells and alert the immune system to destroy them

Possibly help destroy cancer cells in bone marrow (during a bone marrow transplant)

We use mAbs to treat:

Brain tumors

Breast cancer

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia

Colon and rectal cancers

Head and neck cancers

Kidney cancer

Lung cancer

Melanoma

Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma

Blood Cell Support: Colony-Stimulating Factors (CSF)

Many cancer treatments reduce how many blood cells you have. This raises your risk of infection, anemia, and bleeding problems.

CSFs don’t affect cancer cells directly. Instead, CSFs help make new red blood cells and white blood cells. These new blood cells reduce:

Infection risks

Transfusions

CSFs can also increase the number of stem cells in your body. That means we can use CSFs to prepare you for a stem cell transplant.