Hysteroscopy: What to Expect & More

If you've had concerning uterine bleeding, an abnormal Pap test, or fertility issues, you may need a hysteroscopy.

With this procedure, your doctor places a long, thin telescope (hysteroscope) through your vagina and cervix to the inside of your uterus. Without any cuts at all, the surgeon can see what's going on inside your uterus. We can then insert other small surgical tools through the hysteroscope to perform procedures.

A hysteroscopy has few risks and complications. Learn about other options for minimally invasive gynecologic surgery.

Why Get a Hysteroscopy?

We can use hysteroscopy instead of open surgeries or procedures that need big cuts.

Diagnosis

We can use a hysteroscope to diagnose conditions. We can examine your inner uterus to see if you have issues causing:

Repeated miscarriages Infertility An abnormal Pap test Abnormal or postmenopausal uterine bleeding



Therapies

We can use hysteroscopy to fix defects in the uterus. We can remove:

Lining from the uterus (Endometrial ablation )

Fibroids (Myomectomy )

Polyps

Devices, like IUDs

What to Expect with a Hysteroscopy

The procedure requires a pre-exam and some preparation. You’ll want someone to drive you home. Also:

You may get some kind of anesthesia to block pain.

It can take between 15-45 minutes (or longer if giving treatment).

You will have mild cramping and soreness. Ask your doctor about pain medication.

Possible Hysteroscopy Complications

Complications are rare. But no procedure is completely free of risk. Risks include: